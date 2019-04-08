OUR POSITION: Sarasota School Board says “no” to arming teachers with guns.
Last week, the Sarasota County School Board voted not to allow teachers to carry guns. The vote was 3-2 on the specific resolution, but, as School Board member and minority dissenter Bridget Ziegler noted, the concept itself had unanimous support.
Thank goodness.
The resolution will send a message to the Legislature, which is considering a bill that would authorize designated teachers to carry firearms, presumably handguns in holsters. Moreover, it should end the divisive debate over whether any of this county’s teachers will carry guns in the classrooms and hallways.
It’s a debate that drives a wedge between pro- and anti-gun advocates. This is a vote than respects what seems to be the overwhelming wishes of parents, teachers and administrators in the school system, as well as the majority of law enforcement professionals.
And it should end concern — in Sarasota County, at least — about an idea that has some superficial appeal but ultimately poses more risks of accidental harm than the fleeting potential benefit that an educational professional armed with a gun could prevent an attack from a nut-case with armed high-powered weaponry.
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Leave the protection of school children to the highly trained professionals whose primary job is protection of the school community: the police. That’s their job. That’s why we have spent millions to ensure that every school in the state has armed police protection and that every district improve standards and protocols. Opening the school door to para-professional law enforcement is just too risky.
Overriding the vote is House Bill 7030, currently making its way through the Legislature, which would expand the state’s Guardian Program and allow some school personnel to carry weapons on campus. As designed, the program, supposedly, would be limited to school personnel with a certain degree of training and oversight.
Last year’s legislation came after the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, in which 17 people were killed and another 17 injured. The 2018 Legislature took positive action toward greater school safety. Among other things, the measure greatly increased funding for school security and required armed school resource officers in all schools.
It left out a proposal for so-called Guardians on the regular staff, though. This year, the program expansion may pass; Gov. Ron DeSantis supports it.
Last week’s vote, according to School Board member Shirley Brown, “… let teachers know that regardless of what happens in Tallahassee, even if that bill passes, we will not be arming our teachers here.”
Again, good. It has been argued that arming teachers might be acceptable in small, rural districts, but it should be a non-starter in Sarasota and Charlotte counties. Sheriffs in both counties have said they do not support the concept.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office staffs all schools with school resource officers and is well-equipped to coordinate school protection and safety. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office does the same, and that school district is now transitioning to a fully staffed in-house police force.
We hope that Charlotte County will follow suit. The concept does not and should not have broad support — in the general community and within the school community.
“No” is the correct answer to this question.
