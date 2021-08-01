OUR POSITION: Is old age a disease in and of itself and should we focus on quality of life over longevity?
There are two ways we can address getting older.
As the number of Americans over the age of 65 looks to double by 2060, we are faced with a huge population of people who may or may not be retired, but certainly will look at life differently than they did when they were younger.
A new study says we may want to make aging a disease that we target instead of focusing on individual diseases that we normally expect as we get older — like Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer’s.
The field of geroscience is growing, according to a Tampa Bay Times story, and it could change the way we think about old age. Times staffer Hannah Critchfield writes “what if we could extend the number of years we’re healthy rather than simply expand our number of years?”
Maybe many of you have already faced that question. Would we rather live to be 100 but spend a lot of time in bed or isolated. Or, would be be happy to make it to 80 and be active up to our final months?
Bruce Lopes, owner and president of CarePatrol of Southwest Florida works mostly under the assumption that a healthy, active life is superior to a long life.
He has operated Fort Myers-based CarePatrol for about eight years and said he has dealt with more than 2,000 clients. He has been invited to lecture by the Area Agency for Aging and brings a strong message to anyone who will listen.
Living alone, he says in so many words, can be a killer.
“Usually by the time folks get to me they have several chronic conditions,” he said. “We suggest a senior living facility. Not a nursing home.
“We know people do better when they are active. Studies show that living in isolation can cause people to eat 50% more calories than they consume in a social setting. They are more likely to develop dementia when isolated.
“AARP says social isolation causes depression and is as bad for the body as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.”
He said he spends a lot of time educating people on the benefits of interacting with others.
“Too often a friend dies, your arthritis flares up, your other best friend moves and that leads to a host of social and physical issues,” Lopes said.
“More seniors will say they want to live out their days in their own home. But they need help and home health can cost $8,000 or more a month. Not many people in our population can afford that.
“And when you stay at home you fall into bad habits — usually the same things that led to you being in a hospital to start with. People are strong after they leave rehab but they fall into those habits and they end up with the only exercise being walking from the bedroom to the bathroom and they are right back where they were.”
Lopes said Alzheimer’s is a growing danger for older people and that by 2025 there will be 720,000 people in Florida suffering from it.
“Dementia is the pandemic no one is talking about,” he said.
There is no cure for aging. We all will get older. But it is important to consider how we want to live when we get older.
It would enhance Florida’s reputation for retirement living if the state could invest and encourage more senior living facilities or more independent living options as opposed to nursing homes.
We need a discussion on it.
