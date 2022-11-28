OUR POSITION: Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen announced he plans to resign his position to avoid his inevitable firing and the potential for a nasty atmosphere at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
In interviews with The Daily Sun prior to the midterm elections, each candidate for the Sarasota County School Board had good things to say about Superintendent Brennan Asplen.
Asplen was hired 5-0 in August 2020 and led the district through reopening during COVID-19’s first onslaught; the anti-mask; anti-vaccine and pro-screaming at School Board movement that was among it. He also worked tirelessly during Hurricane Ian.
Within the last month, he received glowingly positive ratings for his performance by each of the five members of the School Board.
Yet, it is obvious that a majority of those School Board members, including two newly elected members, had Asplen in their sights from the outset.
In a letter sent Monday to the media, the School Board, teachers and staff, Asplen revealed he was contacted about working out a mutually agreeable separation from the school district shortly after last week’s board meeting at which the motion to terminate his contract was made.
He expressed regret that a compromise of some type that would allow him to stay could not be worked out. In his own words he wrote “a collaborative relationship does not appear to be attainable.”
Why not?
Politics, apparently, mean more to some School Board members than having the best superintendent available — one who will make keeping and exceeding the high standards Sarasota County Schools have achieved as the No. 1 priority.
We challenge the School Board to give an actual cause that holds water for wanting to get rid of Asplen.
Talk of nepotism just doesn’t hold up. It’s an argument that could have been made long ago.
All the School Board is required to do is come up with four votes — and about $90,000 — to oust Asplen. It does not have to give a reason.
We’re not sure what the School Board is thinking. Best guess is they want someone of their mindset. Maybe former School Board member Eric Robinson — a controversial character who was ousted by voters after becoming such a lightning rod. Or maybe a member of Moms for Liberty — an organization that Bridget Ziegler helped found.
Our concern is his replacement won’t be someone with great credentials; just another person ready to wage a battle in a culture war that doesn’t really exist. Someone more concerned about alleged litter boxes for students than maintaining the district’s “A” ratings that have it as among the crown jewels of the community.
Asplen’s letter noted how he and his wife uprooted and moved to Sarasota County with every intention of making the district even stronger with a vision that the board and school administration and staff could “rise above the noise.”
He pleaded in the letter for the board to allow the next superintendent to focus on the students and staff. He asked to leave the politics out of decision-making.
We’re not sure that will be possible with the makeup of this board.
Meanwhile, as far as Asplen’s future is concerned, we urge those looking for a new superintendent in Charlotte County to pick up the phone and call Asplen immediately.
