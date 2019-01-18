If you went to sleep when Rick Scott was governor, and woke up in the past week, you may think you are in a Bizarro world. Or an alternate universe.
That’s how much the rhetoric coming out of Tallahassee has changed when it comes to Florida’s environment.
Ex-Gov. Scott was very much the denier of climate change. He cut funding for water projects and pretty much ignored the plight of Florida’s environment — at least until just before the U.S. Senate election, which he won.
Freshly elected Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be the direct opposite of Scott when it comes to Florida’s water and environment. The early praise we heaped on DeSantis seems well-deserved as the news from Tallahassee is music to the ears of environmentalists who have preached for years about the dangers to our state waters, beaches and ecosystem.
Among the developments since DeSantis took office:
• Republican Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen has filed a bill to ban fracking — oil and gas-drilling — in the state. Her bill comes on the heels of a bill proposed in the Florida Senate by Sen. Linda Stewart that would also ban the controversial method of drilling.
When lawmakers arrive to begin their 2019 session on March 5, environmental groups and some legislators who attempted to pass such a bill in previous years should be elated. In the past, during Scott’s eight years in office, an anti-fracking bill never made it to the House floor for a vote.
• Gov. DeSantis, just two days after being sworn in, asked for $2.6 billion for policies to address the blue-green algae problem plaguing Lake Okeechobee.
• DeSantis has made it clear he expects sweeping changes in the oversight of Florida’s water. Among those changes was a plan to increase water monitoring around the state and to form a task force to address the Okeechobee algae problem.
The algae got everyone’s attention south of Interstate 4 when it spread to Florida’s beaches and canals along the Gulf Coast — a blight on Florida’s tourism industry and a problem that likely gave potential retirees cause for pause.
DeSantis also wants to clean up septic tanks and spend more money on green infrastructure.
One of the main projects that is expected to give some relief to the Okeechobee problem is the 17,000-acre Everglades reservoir that will hold some of the summer runoff from the lake. The governor wants to speed up the time table for the reservoir and would work with federal officials to clean up the runoff.
“I’d like to see no discharges,” DeSantis told the Tampa Bay Times. “We’re working with the White House and as difficult as it is, working with the Army Corps (of Engineers) to mitigate that.”
To put an exclamation point on his fervor for clean water, DeSantis appointed a chief science officer to help the state make sound decisions on preserving clean water. Would anyone who went to sleep when Scott was governor ever expect that to happen?
Right now this is all talk. But DeSantis seems sincere and he appears serious about cleaning up the waterways, lakes and beaches in Florida. He understands the importance of clean water to our economy.
