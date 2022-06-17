OUR POSITION: Money from the Legislature to boost an aviation maintenance school program at the Punta Gorda Airport will pay big dividends in a number of ways.
The state budget approved earlier this month includes a $3 million outlay for a new hangar and classroom center for Charlotte Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Technician School.
The program is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and trains aircraft mechanics.
There is plenty of government spending these days, especially at the federal level, that merits scrutiny especially consider the fiscal and monetary drivers of painfully high inflation rates.
Too often, elected officials think throwing money at a problem or issue is the answer. But this outlay has economic and workforce development merits.
Airlines and the aerospace sector need mechanics and other workers. These positions are essential for safe and efficient air travel and cargo. And like with many other sectors and professions, aerospace industry needs mechanics and technicians.
The average salary for an airline mechanic is $61,500 with annual pay going as high as $97,600, according to CareerBuilder. These are the pay levels more of our neighbors need here in Florida.
Inflation is at 40-year highs nationally with higher prices and housing costs even more pronounced across Florida including communities such as North Port, Sarasota, Tampa and Fort Myers.
CTC officials said the state money will also help keep tuition and costs of attendance low for students. High costs for technical schools, colleges and universities is a challenge — especially for lower-income students who can end up being saddled with significant student loan debt.
The training hub can also help propel more economic development at Punta Gorda Airport.
The airport has a $1.3 billion economic impact via its flights from Allegiant Air and aviation operations, according to a 2019 study by the Florida Department of Transportation.
The CTC program can also help attract more local aerospace and aviation operations to the region. The workforce pipeline combined with Florida’s business and growth friendly policies as the state and local level can help attract aviation businesses to locate here.
We see that with engineering, business and other technical schools in Florida and other parts of the country. Those types od synergies can also foster entrepreneurship and help grow local supply chains that establish regions as industry hubs.
The CTC technician school is outgrowing its current space which accommodates 50 students.
The state funding will help expand program to 100 students via four classrooms in a hangar facility as well as space for avionics and aircraft maintenance businesses.
The latter component of meshing workforce development with business attraction and growing local jobs is worth strong support.
We also need to grow higher-wage and technology oriented sectors in Florida. We should be competing with Texas and other states for aerospace and aviation jobs.
Florida is still frequently miscast as a destination for tourists and retirees.
Workforce pipelines and the economic potential and the Punta Gorda airport can help the region more effectively compete for jobs and business investments.
They can also help change the state and region’s economic image for the better.
