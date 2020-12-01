OUR POSITION: Congratulations are in store for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau and Visit Sarasota after their success in the annual VISIT FLORIDA Flagler Awards competition.
They just keep winning. And it’s great news for Southwest Florida at a time we’re all missing our winter visitors.
The state’s VISIT FLORIDA tourism leader recognized the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau as one of the best in the state at drawing tourists and Visit Sarasota County for its great work earlier this week. It’s not the first time the agencies have been awarded. As a matter of fact, we’re getting quite use to accolades being tossed at the two local bureaus.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau (VCB) took top honors, presented with the prestigious Henry Award in the category of Internet Marketing for its “Outsiders Welcome” video series, according to a press release. The series consists of six, one-minute videos each featuring an interview with a different local Outsider ambassador as well as some great scenes of our area’s natural beauty. All videos can be found at OutsidersWelcome.com.
In addition, the VCB was honored with two Bronze Awards. One, in the Mixed Media Campaign category for its “Outsiders Welcome” campaign, which combined digital ads, paid social media ads, emails, and some print. Another, in the Resource/Promotional Material — Consumer category for its Outsider Guide, an extension of the “Outsiders Welcome” campaign, a 98-page non-traditional visitor guide used by the VCB to promote the destination’s tourism offerings and the primary piece for those expressing interest in visiting the area, according to the press release.
“I was really glad for (Punta Gorda/Englewood),” said Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County.
Sean Doherty, who took over just this summer as tourism director of VCB, said the recognition as one of the best in the state is a great reward for the work being done.
He pointed to the bureau’s partners in the industry as important to the VCB’s success and especially gave a nod to Aqua Marketing & Communications.
Visit Sarasota picked up some awards also.
Sarasota won a silver medal in the Niche Marketing category with its piece on “Newtown Lands on U.S. Civil Rights Trail.” The marketing team also took a silver in the Rural County Marketing for its work producing “Farm Guide of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties.”
The award for its partnership with DeSoto County was especially pleasing for Haley.
“They, of course don’t get near the tourism tax dollars we do and it was good to partner with them on this project,” she said. “It will make us both stronger.”
Haley said the tourism industry is facing a dark time with the pandemic, but she is optimistic Charlotte and Sarasota counties have the formula to weather the storm and was pleased with the awards.
“The big urban areas and places that rely on convention centers are going to be hurting,” she said of the winter season. “I think we have a good soft sell strategy. We’re going to do as well or better than most places in Florida and the U.S.”
State winners were selected by a panel of judges considered the best in the fields of tourism, travel, and hospitality media. Winning entries were given points for their success in getting results for their efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.