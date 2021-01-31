OUR POSITION: We’re pleased the way has finally been cleared to begin construction on a facility that will double as Charlotte County’s largest, best hurricane shelter.
Remember the deal between Babcock Ranch, Charlotte County and the state that would provide a much-needed hurricane shelter for the area?
After a complicated, arduous, red-tape-strangled process, Babcock Ranch has the go-ahead to start construction.
The facility will be built at the sprawling East Charlotte County development and will double as a community center and a hurricane shelter when needed. It has always been the logical solution that to justify spending money on a hurricane shelter it would have to be a building that could provide some year-round benefit. And, while Babcock Ranch is not the most convenient location for much of Charlotte County, it is a safe location for a shelter and convenient to Interstate 75. And on top of that, the land was available.
The state has poured about $8 million into the project and Babcock Ranch another $4 million or so. The design is nearly complete and Syd Kitson, CEO of real estate developer Kitson & Partners, said a summer groundbreaking is possible.
Kitson acknowledged it took longer than most people would have liked to get things to this point, but that’s all part of dealing with state government and permitting.
“A lot of it was coming up with exactly what it will be, where it will go, the size of it and so on,” Kitson said. “There are a lot of details, it’s complicated, but I’m pleased it’s done and we can move forward.”
Kitson declined to place any blame for where the hold-up was, but he offered the pandemic has been no help.
When it is completed, the facility will be something that will serve the entire county.
“I think the idea is more of a community center and people are excited about it,” he said.
Plans call for a 40,000-square-foot building that will have two gyms and can accommodate sporting events year-round.
A significant feature is that it will be available to anyone living in Charlotte County, perhaps for free or at minimal costs. It will not be just a Babcock Ranch amenity.
One potential use that Kitson mentioned is for high school graduations. Charlotte County has no facility now that can accommodate the number of people who would attend a graduation of its larger high schools.
“We look forward to working with the county on whatever the needs are,” Kitson said.
State Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, instigated the request with the state for funding, expressing the dire need for a hurricane shelter in our area.
“It’s an important step forward in Charlotte County’s growth,” Grant told The Daily Sun last year. “It’s something people have been clamoring for, for 20 years, even before we got hit with Hurricane Charley.”
Southwest Florida has the greatest shortage of storm shelters in Florida, according to a state study. Though Charlotte County has a handful of shelters, none of these are Red Cross-approved, which is the state’s minimum requirement for facilities to be considered safe as hurricane evacuation shelters.
The community center is just another stepping stone in what is easily becoming Florida’s most unique community. The solar-powered city is drawing residents from all over the U.S. and all over Florida. Babcock has sold more than 1,000 homes now and the growth has caught momentum despite the pandemic.
The community center/hurricane shelter is a logical and needed addition.
