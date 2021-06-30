It may not be an immediate answer to feeding the world, but Finn Farms’ debut at Babcock Ranch gave people a lot to talk about recently.
The company offers an innovative way to grow crops indoors and its presence at Babock Ranch seems most appropriate. Babcock founder Syd Kitson actually alluded to the comfortable fit for the farm — whose owner is Finnish entrepreneur Oskari Kariste — and the first-of-its-kind solar-powered community in Charlotte County.
“When Oskar first approached us, we thought, this guy sounds like he’s crazy, which is absolutely perfect for us,” Kitson said to chuckles at the coming out party for the 2.5-acre indoor farm recently. Two themes of Finn Farms is environmental sustainability and innovation. It’s a recurring theme at Babcock also.
The operation uses tiny pots of seedlings that are cooled and nourished by waterfalls between plant pods. Almost all of the water is recycled — something you would expect at Babcock Ranch.
Construction on the indoor farm began in 2020 after the idea was hatched by investigating hydroponic farming in Finland, which is done without soil. The operation is highly automated and so far has only produced greens to be used as herbs in salads, according to The Daily Sun’s Betsy Calvert, who covered the unveiling.
There are many pluses to the indoor farm. Not only does it save enormous amounts of water, but it can grow 60 acres of crops in 2.5 acres and it eliminates fertilizer runoff into streams and waterways that can be harmful.
Whether crops like corn, tomatoes and other produce will be financially feasible in the future is still up in the air. But the idea is surely something to applaud and gives us hope that someday we’ll not need thousands of acres, tons of fertilizer and the promise of good weather to feed ourselves.
