Babcock Ranch was a dream from the outset.

Let’s take thousands of acres of swampy timberland carved out from the largest ranch in the state, all on a two-lane road, and make it into the most environmentally friendly city in Florida, maybe the nation. And, let’s power it with solar.

People liked the idea, but a recession and a number of other issues — such as the distance from shopping and markets — were a challenge.

Oh, but the planners and developers of Babcock, notably Syd Kitson, thought of everything.

Today, there are more than 1,500 homes sold on this eastern Charlotte County/Lee County development — 470 just this year.

And, Babcock Ranch has soared to number 25 on the list of the nation’s 50 stop-selling, master-planned communities of 2021 according to TCLCO Real Estate Advisors.


Other accolades include Southwest Florida’s top master-planned community based on Metrostudy data for single family home annual starts in Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties along with being named 2020 Master-Planned Community of the Year by the Lee Building Industry Association.

“The hometown feel of Babcock Ranch continues to appeal to a wide range of home buyers,” Kitson, chairman and CEO of Kitson & Partners, said in a press release. “Our focus on health and wellness, commitment to sustainability, and advances in technology and innovation all contribute to making our vibrant community not only a destination but also a hometown.”

One of the keys to Babcock’s success, and future, is the 82,640-square-foot Crescent B Commons, a shopping complex that was to open Sept. 3, with its anchor Publix store scheduled to open later this month.

You see, Kitson & Partners were on top of things — even to the point of building a school which has grown so fast it is busting at the seams. And that growth calls for construction of Babcock High School. A new one-story field house/hurricane shelter, is also under construction on the school campus. The 40,600-square-foot facility is being built to International Code Council 500 standards for storm shelters and will accommodate up to 1,343 occupants, according to a press release.

Did anyone ever doubt the success of Babcock Ranch? No hands are raising.

