Let’s take thousands of acres of swampy timberland carved out from the largest ranch in the state, all on a two-lane road, and make it into the most environmentally friendly city in Florida, maybe the nation. And, let’s power it with solar.
People liked the idea, but a recession and a number of other issues — such as the distance from shopping and markets — were a challenge.
Oh, but the planners and developers of Babcock, notably Syd Kitson, thought of everything.
Today, there are more than 1,500 homes sold on this eastern Charlotte County/Lee County development — 470 just this year.
And, Babcock Ranch has soared to number 25 on the list of the nation’s 50 stop-selling, master-planned communities of 2021 according to TCLCO Real Estate Advisors.
Other accolades include Southwest Florida’s top master-planned community based on Metrostudy data for single family home annual starts in Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties along with being named 2020 Master-Planned Community of the Year by the Lee Building Industry Association.
“The hometown feel of Babcock Ranch continues to appeal to a wide range of home buyers,” Kitson, chairman and CEO of Kitson & Partners, said in a press release. “Our focus on health and wellness, commitment to sustainability, and advances in technology and innovation all contribute to making our vibrant community not only a destination but also a hometown.”
One of the keys to Babcock’s success, and future, is the 82,640-square-foot Crescent B Commons, a shopping complex that was to open Sept. 3, with its anchor Publix store scheduled to open later this month.
You see, Kitson & Partners were on top of things — even to the point of building a school which has grown so fast it is busting at the seams. And that growth calls for construction of Babcock High School. A new one-story field house/hurricane shelter, is also under construction on the school campus. The 40,600-square-foot facility is being built to International Code Council 500 standards for storm shelters and will accommodate up to 1,343 occupants, according to a press release.
Did anyone ever doubt the success of Babcock Ranch? No hands are raising.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.