OUR POSITION: A very bad law and an irresponsible person might prevent 80,000 or so Charlotte County residents from having the chance to vote on an Airport Authority seat.
Martin Dorio, where are you?
You are being called names. You could be charged with a crime. It’s time to step up and show yourself. Be brave. Be bold. Tell us why in the world you want to run for a seat on the Punta Gorda Airport Authority. Save yourself while you can.
Or, maybe it’s already too late.
Today is the deadline for any changes on Charlotte County primary ballot. If you haven’t read about it already, there is a controversy in the race for a seat on the Airport Authority.
Pam Seay is retiring from the board after representing District 1 for 24 years. Two Republicans, Bob Starr and Venessa Oliver, have qualified to run for her seat. Dorio, from out of nowhere, announced he was running as a write-in candidate. The problem is, he doesn’t qualify. He lives in Sarasota County.
A terrible Florida law allows a write-in candidate, who does not have to pay a fee, get signatures or do anything else to qualify, to close Independents and members of another party from voting in the primary if the only other candidates are both from the same party. Simply put, no one but Republicans will now be able to vote for Starr and Oliver. That leaves about 80,000 voters in Charlotte County out in the cold. They will have no say on who represents them on the Airport Authority — all because someone who isn’t even eligible put his name in as a write-in candidate.
It’s a very bad law that only the state Legislature can fix. And they have no stomach for fixing it — with many lawmakers actually enjoying the chance to sometimes close a primary to members of the other party.
Authority lawyer Darol Carr addressed the board at an emergency meeting Wednesday and said there is little they can do. Members of the board did authorize Carr to notify the Florida Elections Commission (again) of the problem.
The whole scenario angers Seay.
“It is despicable, what (Dorio) has done,” she said. “We have a person coming from another county to disrupt the process and our election.”
Seay said the Authority, Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis (and the Sun newspaper) have tried to contact Dorio with no luck. The candidate is either hiding or gave false information how to contact him.
He may not be aware he could be in violation of the law, Seay said.
“In his sworn oath he said he swears and affirms he is qualified to run for the Airport Authority,” Seay said. “But, he’s not. If it was a mistake, then he needs to fix it because our statute says you must be a resident in the district you are running for six months prior to qualifying.”
Stamoulis has to pass along his primary ballot to the printer in order for it to be available to send overseas to those serving in the military. That means today is the final day to fix the problem.
Seay is concerned if the primary happens and someone challenges it being closed after today, it could mean the entire election would face a do-over.
All this because some irresponsible person decided he would throw his name into the election — although he obviously has no intention of mounting a campaign.
