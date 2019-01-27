OUR POSITION: Vaping and offshore oil drilling? A baloney bundle.
A state Senate committee has taken the appropriate first step by approving a bill that would forbid the sneaky and offensive practice of “bundling” amendments to the Constitution.
“Bundling” is the type of political trickery that came from the Florida Constitution Revision Commission last year. The 37-member commission, which meets every 20 years, was able to put seven amendment proposals on the General Election ballot. Of the seven, five were bundled — that is, they contained more than one specific item in each proposal.
That’s how we ended up with an up-or-down vote for what were often unrelated items. All passed, by the way, with more than 60 percent of the vote.
In one amendment, for instance, voters banned oil and gas drilling off the coast of Florida while also forbidding indoor vaping in public buildings.
Another amendment required employers to provide death benefits to spouses of first responders and active military personnel killed while on duty. While that seemed a reasonable and compassionate measure, it was in no way necessary to insert into the Constitution, the state’s bedrock governing document. A simple law would have done just fine.
What made the measure even more questionable was the fact it was tossed into a grab-bag amendment with a proposal to require nine of 12 votes on public university governing boards for student fee increases.
So, voters were presented one package with a question of survivors’ death benefits and a question of college fee increases.
But that’s not all. In addition, the measure formally placed the existing structure of the state college system in the Constitution. (Note: It was a structure that already existed, by law.)
The one amendment passed. All to be in the Constitution.
What’s wrong — and offensive — about this is that the maneuver forces voters to approve something they may feel strongly about — survivor’s benefits — and something they know or care little about — super-majority votes to raise college fees. The trick perpetrated by the commission was to combine a feel-good crowd-pleaser with a so-so measure that had deeper political ramifications.
It’s sleight of hand. And — need it be said? — we need less trickery in our election system, especially when it comes to amending the Constitution.
Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, proposed the measure (SRJ74), which was approved unanimously by the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. A companion measure (HRJ 53) has been offered in the House.
In a statement supporting his bill, Bradley aptly noted, “(Bundling disparate measures) is not how this is supposed to work. Voters should have clear choices presented to them when they’re engaged in amending our fundamental law.”
Bradley’s bill would require that any amendment “embrace but one subject.”
It should.
Note, this is how we ended up with a ban on both indoor vaping and offshore drilling. And a measure that moves the legislative calendar forward in the year following a General Election ... plus a requirement for every county to elect constitutional officers (sheriff, tax collectors, etc.) ... plus a measure that places an Office of Domestic Security (we’ve already got one) under the auspices of the Department of Law Enforcement.
Bundling is a cheap trick. Ban it.
