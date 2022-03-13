OUR POSITION: Baseball is back. But it faces a challenge to dust off its image and excite its fans.
Baseball is coming back — but with some new bruises after the latest labor dispute between owners and players.
Major League Baseball and the players union finally reached a new deal Thursday to stave off a prolonged loss of games for the 2022 season. That’s good news for Florida and the cities that host Grapefruit League games.
But there will be an abbreviated spring training in Florida and Arizona. Games in Florida are now slated to start March 18 and run through April 5. Spring Training usually runs from late February or early March until the end of the latter month.
Spring Training has a significant economic impact with 1.5 million fans generating $687 million in spending and tax revenue, according to a 2018 study.
Cities across the state and region have subsidized new and improved ballparks for Major League teams in Florida and Arizona with hundred of millions of dollars of public money. A completely canceled spring training over the labor dispute would have been egg on the face of Florida lawmakers who have backed ballpark incentives for wealthy MLB franchises.
It also would have been a big financial hit to the restaurants, bars and hotels who need baseball fans to support business. The tourism and restaurant industries and the jobs they create are just beginning to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.
So, baseball owners and players get some credit for not totally botching the season.
The lockout and the uncertainty of the season quite likely discouraged baseball vacations from up north. There will be fewer tourists here to watch games and enjoy Florida’s beaches, golf courses, parks and attractions.
The restaurant servers, bartenders and hotel workers and their employers who benefit from Grapefruit League business will feel the pinch of fewer games. MLB did create a $1 million fund earlier this month to help spring training workers who have lost out on income and work because of the lockout.
Baseball also returns to an April 7 opening day with new bruises from the negative optics of the lockout.
For fans, the dispute was another chapter in the fights between billionaire owners and millionaire players.
While the owners took more of the blame in the media and from fans, baseball and its brand have been tarnished the most.
The sport continues to get overshadowed by the National Football League behemoth and even college football and the National Basketball Association.
The dispute between owners and players looked at some rule changes and ways to speed up the game. But baseball is steeped and sometimes shackled to its history. The idea of shortening a 162-game season or even shortening the innings of games is a tough sell to baseball purists who have dominated the sport.
That’s a sharp contrast to the NFL and NBA which have changed rules often to make the game more palatable to casual fans.
MLB owners, players and media partners still have to figure out how to make baseball games less boring on television and now on smartphones and social media.
That challenge is more about revenue and money than experimental rule changes and the slowness of the game’s tactics. Big regional television deals and commercial breaks between innings are prime revenue for the teams.
Making the games faster may appeal to some fans — but could cost significant money.
And, if we learned anything from the current lockout and the state of sports in general, money is paramount.
