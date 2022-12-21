OUR POSITION: The city is right to take a cautious, slow approach to a decision on replacing the Bayfront YMCA. The site has potential to be a game-changer in Punta Gorda.
What to do with the hurricane-battered Bayfront YMCA building is a good question.
The fixture on Punta Gorda's waterfront, 750 West Retta Esplanade, was managed by the Sky Family YMCA in recent years. It provided the community with a low-rent option for meetings, special events like holiday parties and youth programs.
Hurricane Ian hammered the structure and the city has estimates of $446,681 - including new flooring, plumbing, cabinets - to reopen the existing building. The 1% sales tax would cover most of that cost with about $103,000 still needed.
But fixing up the building does not seem to be the right path to take. City Council members bantered back and forth recently about the fate of the Bayfront YMCA and its half-acre site. One thing they seemed to agree on is that the building is too outdated and too unsafe, even if the repairs were made, to just be refurbished.
Tearing it down and starting over seemed to emerge as a popular position.
One plan that was discussed would be to replace the buildings on the site with something that could host multiple community events. Its mission would not be that different than its current use, but it might be larger and more modern to accommodate a wider variety of events
A second idea was to rebuild a smaller building, while a third option was to replace the buildings with landscaping, patios, picnic areas etc. to make more green space.
There is nothing wrong with any of those ideas.
But, the site is too valuable to turn it into green space, especially with the city's need for a facility where groups - nonprofit and otherwise - could meet and sponsor fund-raising events. It was brought up at the City Council meeting that about two-dozen nonprofit and civic groups that have been using the facility are currently homeless.
Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray indicated it could be a year before the building is useable if the decision is to repair and renovate it.
That time frame makes it more enticing to just tear it down and rebuild - a lengthy project but one that might be accomplished in not much more time.
Last week, Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said, in an email to The Daily Sun, that "upcoming meetings with FEMA will influence the available options and City Council will discuss those at a future meeting."
That doesn't give us a lot of information, but what it does do is leave the door wide open for any number of options - including rebuilding the facility into something more grand.
We like the idea of a possibly two-story building that would take advantage of an ideal waterfront location to offer rooms for classes, a large auditorium-type first floor for larger assemblies and maybe even a pier that could be used by boaters. Recreation opportunities could, and should, be included in the rebuild plans.
Of course, we're playing with city money. Perhaps City Council members will choose to be more frugal with their funds - although it's yet to be determined what role insurance and FEMA might play in future plans for the Bayfront YMCA.
We encourage the city to think big. If they replace the current structure, it should be with something that will be a significant attribute to the city for many years to come.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.