Figures released recently by the National Highway Traffic Administration note a sad fact that should serve as warning to anyone who rides a bicycle on the road. Anyone who drives a car, too.
Last year, 783 cyclists were killed in accidents in the United States. Florida was at the top of the list of states with the most fatalities: 125 people were killed. That is 16 percent of the national total.
According to reports, the NHTA found that nearly 40 percent of all fatal accidents were caused by a failure to yield the right of way. That’s a failure by either the driver or the cyclist.
Ten percent of the accidents were attributed to cyclists wearing dark clothing at night; drivers had a had time seeing them. Eight percent were due to someone making an improper turn; again the improper action was either by the cyclist or the motorist.
Safety guidelines aren’t complicated. Motorists are required to share the road. Motorists should stay at least three feet wide of cyclists on the road. Cyclists should ride with traffic and stay as far to the right as feasible. Use bike lanes where they exist.
It should go without saying, but it must be said: Motorized vehicles and pedal-powered bicycles must follow all traffic laws. In 8 percent of all fatal accidents, someone did not.
More musts: Cyclists, wear helmets. They are the most important safety feature, even though not required by law for adults. Wear bright clothes for the sake of visibility. By law, cyclists must ride with a light on the front and back at night.
Be safe as safe as possible out there. It can be dangerous.
