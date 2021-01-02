OUR POSITION: We are confident eligible people in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties will have access to the COVID-19 vaccines in the next few weeks and beyond.
If you recall, when the state shut down businesses and people began to file for unemployment, the state website was overwhelmed.
But that was nothing compared to people 65 and over who wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it was announced Tuesday that it was available.
Joe Pepe, director of the Charlotte County Health Department, said 30,000 people logged in to get an appointment in about 5 minutes. He said it crashed the website. “But it’s fixed now,” he interjected quickly.
After almost a year of worry, sickness and even death, people are desperate to get the vaccine that has proven about 95% effective. It’s happening all over the U.S. and Florida.
Pepe said the health department location alone gave the vaccine to about 200 people Wednesday while other “channels” reported serving hundreds more. Right now, there is no vaccine available until at least Jan. 6 — but that date is a moving target depending on when a new shipment comes in.
“Who gets the next wave (of vaccine) is being assessed in Tallahassee,” Pepe said Wednesday. “We will get it as fast as possible and we will make sure we have enough to give people their second dose.”
Pepe said as more vaccine becomes available, it will be offered through more channels — such as doctor offices and eventually even private businesses like pharmacies. And, he noted, snowbirds will be able to get their second dose here if they received a first dose in their home state.
Right now, the only question is when.
“It is hard to speculate when we will get more,” he said. “But when we do, we will make sure the media gets the information and it gets out to the people.”
The rush to get the vaccine spread throughout the state this past week.
In Miami Beach, Mount Sinai Medical Center’s phones rang nonstop after the hospital announced it had a supply of the vaccine. It scheduled 800 appointments in one day to give the first dose, starting with people over age 75 according to an Associated Press story.
Front-line health providers and nursing home residents were among the first priority for the vaccine. But early last week Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered anyone over 65 should be able to get it and that opened the flood gates.
The one concern we have is that there is clear communication between the state, the health care facilities and the public. Tuesday’s announcement in Charlotte County caught many by surprise. And in Fort Lauderdale, an 87-year-old former regulator at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said he is concerned about the strategy to vaccinate the public as he has been unable to schedule an appointment.
It’s obvious that demand is overwhelming supply right now. It would be great if the state would publicize a schedule of when the vaccine would be released to what counties. There has been criticism nationally about the slow release of the supply with federal officials saying it is up to states to deliver it to individuals.
There should be no panic, however. Health care workers are doing all they can to get their hands on the vaccine and get it into people’s arms. It won’t happen in a matter of days — we were warned earlier that it could take months to get everyone vaccinated.
Be patient. Be vigilant. The vaccines are coming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.