OUR POSITION: We’re watching the Gulf and preparing if Ian decides to visit us.
It’s the first real threat to our shores of this 2022 hurricane season and Tropical Storm Ian, which by the time you read this could be an official hurricane, is giving us reason to practice our preparedness.
For Floridians, being prepared for a hurricane is probably a redundant message that not everyone pays attention to. But you must.
And for those of you who are new to the area, don’t ignore the advice. When a hurricane is near, you will learn that it’s usually too late to go out and buy supplies and lumber to board up your home. Which means we hope you didn’t wait until today.
As of this writing there were a lot of “ifs” concerning Ian’s growth into a tropical storm and, quite likely, a hurricane that weather watchers predict could become reach “major” category.
Local government officials were taking no chances. They recall Hurricane Charley which was predicted to hit near Tampa, or even north of Tampa. That storm decided to make a hard right and became one of the most destructive to ever hit Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
According to a Daily Sun story Saturday, Venice and Sarasota County have already opened up stations where residents can get sandbags.
The Charlotte County Commission plans an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. Monday to consider declaring a local state of emergency, according to a Charlotte County news release.
Charlotte officials are concerned that low-lying areas, which means much of the county, that are already saturated could become flooded if we have heavy rains from Ian.
The DeSoto County Commission also plans a special weather-related meeting for 3 p.m. Tuesday
Meanwhile, DeSoto County Public Information Officer Sara Walker said officials from the county’s Emergency Management department are putting plans in place and coordinating efforts with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and School District, just to be safe.
According to Saturday’s Daily Sun, Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane was suggesting residents make sure they have plenty of water on hand and plenty of food stocked up, again, just in case.
If you haven’t already stocked up and taken precautions for the hurricane season, here are a few tips, and things to remember if we do have to deal with a tropical storm or hurricane:
• Do your laundry: You could be left without electricity for several days and loads of dirty clothes.
• Fill the bathtub right before a storm hits: You might need the water to help flush your toilet.
• Take empty two-liter bottles and fill them with water: Put those in your freezer. It will help keep your food frozen longer.
• Have plenty of flashlights.
• Buy some mosquito repellent and sunscreen. The storm could take your screens with it and, if the electric goes out, you’ll need to open windows to get some air. That will be an invitation to mosquitoes.
• Don’t go swimming or surfing in the Gulf after the storm since there likely will be dangerous rip tide currents.
• Put cans of tire sealant in your car as there likely will be nails, glass and other sharp items in the roads.
• Know where the local shelters are and what the rules are regarding safe distancing and whether or not they allow pets. But remember, shelters should be a last resort.
• Copy all important documents and keep them with you in a waterproof cover.
And, most of all, remember hurricanes can be deadly. Don’t minimize the danger.
