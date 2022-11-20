OUR POSITION: We see three or four options available to Charlotte County commissioners for parking at Englewood Beach.
Charlotte County commissioners were presented last week with a new idea how to collect fees for people parking at Englewood Beach. Of the options they have, the latest is our least favorite.
Right now, beach goers have an option of buying three-month passes for $26.75 or annual passes for $53.50 online, or paying daily with a smart phone application. The passes are good for parking at the beach and at county boat ramps where Charlotte also charges for parking.
Last week, commissioners were educated on the possibility of installing a gate to admit cars after they pay for metered parking daily.
According to The Daily Sun story, a first option using a gate and metered parking could cost $754,000 for the equipment, engineering, construction and operating costs. The second option for the same expenses is estimated at $850,400.
Staff pointed out, “if we move back to a cash system at gates, we would need to add additional staff for collections.”
There would also be costs for roadwork needed for a realignment how vehicles enter and leave the public beach without blocking Gulf Boulevard or North Beach Road.
We don’t like this idea. The costs will likely end up near $1 million and we see no real advantage over the current system. It could needlessly back up traffic on busy weekends.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo made a suggestion that we floated last year when the county came up with the idea of using an app. That idea would be to charge nothing. Free parking.
Sarasota County does not charge for parking at its beaches — considered some of the best in the nation. Expenses for upkeep of the beaches comes from tourist development tax funds. That makes a lot of sense to us since tourist taxes are such a logical target to pay for our biggest tourist draw — the beach.
Right now, Charlotte County takes in about $300,000 a year in parking fees at the beach and boat launches. In the past five years, according to county records, the revenue from parking has been $1,467,608 (including money from passes).
Tiseo’s suggestion, however, is sure to be a popular one.
The commissioner asked why “the expenses that are generated from the beach can’t be part of the budget like other parks that don’t charge parking fees and are just built into the budget.
“I just think our taxpayers have supported us so much in beach renourishment,” Tiseo said, adding it’s time to give back.
It’s an exciting possibility, but there are issues with free parking. The first is the reason for the original idea to charge for parking back in the 1990s. Too many people showed up to cruise the parking lot. And there is a good argument to be made that when people have to pay they are more likely to car pool and conserve parking spaces which are difficult to find in snowbird season.
We believe if there is a fourth option it would be to sort out a plan to: A) somehow allow locals to have a pass to park free at the beach or B) allow free parking at the beach in the summer when beachgoers are mostly locals — high school students and families.
We’re not sure the free parking 12 months a year would work — even as much as we like the idea — because of the likelihood of an ever more crowded parking lot and the loss of revenue.
We’re confident commissioners will look at all these options — and maybe others — and come up with the best solution.
