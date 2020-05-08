OUR POSITION: The county’s well-meaning plan for paying to park at beaches and boat ramps has some drawbacks.
Starting June 1, if you get up in the morning and decide to go to the beach, you better have a smart phone.
That’s because the free parking at beaches and boat ramps will come to an end June 1 as Charlotte County begins to enforce a new pay plan for beach-goers. The goal is to allow people to drive to and park at the beach without having to touch meters during the coronavirus pandemic.
“(It’s not a good idea) for thousands of people to be punching buttons and shoving coins and bills into a machine when the virus could stay alive for hours or even days,” explained Brian Gleason, county communications director. “And we don’t want staff out there seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at every ramp or beach lot wiping down the machines after every user.”
Short of free parking, which we have always favored, the idea is solid except for one caveat. It assumes the great majority of people have a smart phone. Truth is, many people in Charlotte County do not use, or are not adept, at downloading apps and using smartphones.
A caller to the Sun just this past week criticized the county for not opening libraries because, he said, “I don’t have a smartphone or a computer. I can’t afford internet service and I need the library to apply for jobs and so on...”
It’s a technology-driven world we live in today. We’re aware of that. But the number of people who don’t have, or who don’t use apps, would probably surprise county officials.
The alternative, Gleason pointed out, is to buy a seasonal or annual pass either on the computer or by calling 941-625-7529. A three-month pass is $25, which is reasonable if you go to the beach a couple of times a week. It takes three to four days via the Post Office, to get a pass in the mail. You can also go onto the app or access www.PrkMobile.com to reserve a space ahead of time.
We asked if you call ahead or use the phone app to pay for parking what happens when you get to the beach and cannot find a space. Or how the county’s system keeps track of when a space opens up if indeed there is an alert on the app that says all spaces are full. The alternatives in these situations are not clear.
But, the biggest problem we see is the obvious one — that going to the beach and paying for parking online requires planning. There is very little taken into account for the last-minute decision to “swing by the beach.”
We give the county credit for creative thinking and for its approach to keeping staff and beach visitors safe during this pandemic.
And, it’s obvious the county does not want to give up a $30,000-or-so-a-month revenue stream — especially with the impact the virus and shutdown of businesses will have on its budget.
When the pandemic is past us, if not sooner, we believe the county should revisit pleas to offer free parking at the beach and boat ramps — mimicking neighboring Sarasota County. Before the pandemic, our bed tax money and other income were nearing records. Surely the county can cover the cost of maintenance at the beach without asking beach-goers and boaters to foot the bill.
