OUR POSITION: A bed and breakfast on West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda is actually a good use for the property.
The poor folks in Punta Gorda’s Historic District can maybe relate to Don Quixote and his jousting with reality versus how he envisioned the world.
First it was noise from the pickleball courts in Gilchrist Park. Their complaints were heard and noise barriers that are under construction was the best answer anyone could come up with.
Then, it was “loud” music from nearby bars and restaurants. Not much anyone would/could do about that.
Now, people on and near West Retta Esplanade are upset that what is perhaps one of the city’s largest homes — 751 W. Retta Esplanade across the street from the Bayfront Center and Boat Club buildings on Charlotte Harbor — may become a bed and breakfast.
Concerns center on the type of guests that could occupy this bastion of paradise on what has always been a street that many might say portrays the best of Punta Gorda. Waterfront views, a street lined with palm trees and stately homes — it’s everything you could want if you’re looking for a serene place to live.
Former Punta Gorda City Council person Kim Devine, who had owned the home being proposed as a B& B for 22 years, is asking the city Planning Commission to approve a special exception request that would allow the B&B in the area. She spoke for the current owner, 751 W. Retta Esplanade FL, a company owned by John Larmore of ATA Fishville.
The idea of a B&B upsets the neighbors.
“Retta is finished as a residential area,” Lou Brancaccio said in a Sun story by Daniel Sutphin. “We know that— Carmelo’s (Italian Ristorante), pickleball (at Gilchrist Park), parking on the streets, freeloading sailboats in Charlotte Harbor — it’s a shame.”
One thing Brancaccio has right is that Retta’s days as a quiet enclave for retirees or families may be over.
As far as the bed and breakfast is concerned, Devine’s argument that it would be the best use of the property rings true. She says using the multi-bedroom home as an Airbnb would mean much less restrictions. The Airbnb could rent the property to large groups or families that would be more likely to want to celebrate a special occasion in a manner that may not be pleasing to the neighbors.
As a B&B, the rooms will rent out for between $400 and $500. Whoever pays that kind of money for an overnight stay is more than likely to want to spend their time in Punta Gorda much like the neighbors. A night out at a local restaurant. A job around Gilchrist Park. A visit to Fishermen’s Village. A dip in the pool. And a chance to watch the sunset from the front porch.
Punta Gorda is suffering growing pains and this will not be the final pang of hurt. While we can’t imagine anything along the lines of waterfront bars next to Gilchrist or loud music festivals running til early morning, we have come to accept the city will change.
For some people it is the natural progression of a waterfront community in Florida. For others it may be the destruction of their dream. Hopefully, careful consideration to each request for change and exceptions to zoning will be handled with the same care taken with an infant you have nursed through its early years and now must accept its moving on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.