OUR POSITION: Florida lawmakers and Congress need to step up their oversight of guardianship programs while investigating and properly funding the state office responsible for protecting our elderly.
Opportunities are ripe in Florida for unscrupulous predators to rip off elderly victims who are too frail, or lack the mental capacity, to oversee their own welfare and finances. And, it can even be a court-appointed guardian who takes advantage of the person whose life is entrusted to them.
Guardianship has been a hot topic in Florida for a couple of years now, and it’s no wonder. The Sun published a story a few months ago detailing the problems several family members encountered trying to either keep a relative out of the guardianship program or get information and have a say in their relative’s care after a guardian was appointed.
Hillary Hogue, of Naples, talked about a mission she had taken on to fight abuse of elderly guardianship victims. In our story she charged that the system was “fueled by greed.” She said the professional guardians, who are paid out of their ward’s finances, have too much control and often ignore the family’s wishes.
The state had heard similar complaints and, in 2016, designed a program to protect elderly clients who are candidates for guardianship. The Office of Public and Professional Guardians was formed as a watchdog agency to oversee guardians and make sure their clients’ rights and wishes were being taken care of.
Good idea. But the implementation of the plan is fraught with problems.
According to a Sun Sentinel article by Kate Santich, the OPPG has a total of four employees. You heard right, four.
Those four are charged with screening applications for 550 professional guardians, and monitor the contracts with 17 public guardian offices in Florida. They must record and sort through every complaint filed in the state, according to Santich.
To help meet that massive mission, the OPPG asked the Legislature to kick in an additional $97,500 last year. Chicken feed, right? Well, even though Gov. Ron DeSantis put the request in his recommended budget, the state’s lawmakers rejected it, according to the Sun Sentinel.
To expect the small staff to keep up with hundreds of complaints every year is a formula for failure. No one knows how many lives have been affected or how many clients might have even lost their lives, much less their relationship with families and their life savings, because of guardians who make decisions not based on the client’s wishes or best interests.
OPPG is now under investigation after news broke of an Orlando professional guardian who is accused of filing do-not-resuscitate orders for several of her clients regardless if the person agreed to that.
Florida’s reps in Congress have assisted in filing a Guardianship Accountability Act that would attempt to get a grip on how much control guardians have over their clients. The goal is to add protections for the nation’s disabled or mentally unstable seniors who are easy targets for anyone who sees an opportunity for profit.
In 2018, more than 100 people were put under guardianship in Sarasota County about 50 in Charlotte County. For those, and many others since then, the attention by Congress is welcome. And added funding and a beefed-up OPPG would be even better news.
