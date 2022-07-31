OUR POSITION: We don’t like the idea that big money, paid by people who can mostly remain anonymous, is trying to influence a local election by spreading lies.
Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance probably never saw it coming.
A few hours before the deadline to file to run for office, Jaha Cummings decided he wanted to abandon the Punta Gorda City Council seat he served so well in and run for Charlotte County Commission against two-term incumbent Constance. That was the first surprise.
Then, just a couple weeks ago, flyers began showing up in mailboxes ripping Constance for not being Republican enough. The literature — which was full of lies — compared the commissioner to Gov. Ron DeSantis and in so many words accused him of not being a supporter of many of the governor’s ideas.
The fliers made wild accusations like Constance voted to raise gas taxes or wants to defund the police. Both accusations are false considering the County Commission has no say in gas taxes and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell was one of the first to endorse Constance.
The problem is, people believe this stuff.
Neither Cummings nor David Kalin, the two challengers for Constance’s seat, have the financial ability to fund the expensive mail campaign. So who does?
A little leg work turned up some interesting information on how big money criss-crosses the nation in attempts to fund campaigns — in this case Republican campaigns — and make it difficult for anyone to tell who is supporting or against who.
A political action committee named Make America Great Again, based in Venice, is flush with as much as $550,000 to fund tactics like flooding mailboxes with negative material. Venice political magnet Eric Robinson’s accounting firm, Robinson, Gruters and Roberts CPA, has a history of being the hub of contributions and a paymaster for campaign expenses.
The local PAC received $550,000 from John Blanchard in Alabama. Blanchard’s wife Lynda was running for governor there.
The local PAC and its contributors repaid the kindness by helping fund a check for about the same amount to support Lynda’s campaign. It didn’t help much. She lost.
But, some of Blanchard’s cash was used to fund negative attacks on candidates in Southwest Florida without any of the PAC contributors being directly tied to the despicable act. The idea is you don’t want fellow Republicans knowing you are against them. They might win despite your efforts.
We can’t point the finger and say this person or that person wants Constance to lose. The denials would be difficult to overcome.
But, you can follow the money trail and make your own assumption.
You see some of the biggest donors into the PAC whose money went to Alabama after the check from Blanchard made its way to Venice are developers. They make their fortune buying land and building houses.
Constance is a vocal advocate of smart growth. He is not anti-growth, he just wants to make sure the county is following its own comprehensive plan and not overbuilding in areas where infrastructure is insufficient or more traffic would create problems. Constance has a reputation for doing his homework and speaking up about issues like Burnt Store Road and Harborview Road projects.
Sometimes he rubs builders the wrong way.
All we can do is present the facts. The voters will have to figure out the rest.
We will say that the decision to allow dark money — millions and billions of it — to flood political campaigns in our nation without transparency who is giving the money and who it benefits, was a mistake.
