OUR POSITION: It’s lawful, but just plain wrong and a real red flag that big money is being funneled into Sarasota County to repeal single-member County Commission district voting.
Call it dark money. Whatever name you give it, the $100,000 that showed up recently to attempt to tip the scales in the March vote on single-member district representation in Sarasota County is unhealthy.
Since Citizens United was approved by the Supreme Court, granting anonymity and all but lifting limits on large donations from big-pocketed donors and corporations, money has flowed freely in state and national elections. More recently local elections from normally under-the-radar seats on school boards and airport authority to bigger game like the state Legislature have seen buckets of cash dropped in the pot.
The money can greatly influence the outcome by inundating potential voters with phone calls, flyers in the mail, TV ads etc.
Just last week it was revealed someone donated the $100,000 to influence voters to kill the current single-member district election policy. It would overturn a vote in 2018 when more than 60% of voters favored the ballot initiative that allows only voters in the County Commission member’s district to vote for candidates who live in that district.
Arguments for and against the policy have made their case. Those who favor the current system believe a commissioner who only represents voters in his district will work harder to help with problems they deal with and be more responsive to them. The other side of the argument is commissioners should represent all the people in Sarasota County and be sensitive to the issues they all deal with.
We have a problem with anyone who donates to a candidate or a cause and refuses to be named. When it comes to $100,000 that only magnifies our concern.
Who spends that much money to kill single-member district voting?
The money originated from a Tallahassee-based (where else?) political action committee called Sun Coast Alliance. The majority of financial sources for that PAC, of course, remain anonymous.
It doesn’t take a lot of detective work to see the infusion of cash is likely welcomed by county commissioners who don’t like the single-member voting process and who voted in December to hold the special election to overturn the 2018 vote. That referendum is on a March 8 special election ballot that also asks voters if they want to continue to tax themselves to support the school district.
Those who oppose going back to electing commissioners countywide and killing the single-member district voting charge that developers have a lot of interest in going back to countywide voting. One columnist in The Daily Sun said having to campaign throughout the county, and not just in your district, costs more and makes it necessary for candidates to reach out to developers to bankroll their campaign. Some say single-member districts make for a better opportunity for a Democrat to win a seat on the County Commission.
Voters will decide March 8 if the outcome in 2018 was the right one or if they need to go back to the way commissioners were previously elected. And that is fine.
What we don’t like is someone spending big money to influence the vote and no one knows for sure who they are. It’s a big problem in politics today, locally, statewide and nationally. It’s akin to someone buying your vote and you never know their name.
