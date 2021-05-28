OUR POSITION: Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex showed the side we have long admired when he apologized for a remark on the county’s anti-gun control resolution.
We have always respected County Commissioner Bill Truex for his knowledge of the community, his service to the community and his openness with constituents.
That said, you can count us among those who were taken aback at his recent comment following the County Commission’s approval of a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution. The resolution met with little resistance at the time, no surprise in such a conservative county. And, while it is largely ceremonial and carries little weight as far as law is concerned, its passing cemented the commissioners’ stand as supporting the Second Amendment and against any attempt locally or in Washington, D.C. to limit a gun owner’s right to own and carry a weapon of their choice.
What caused us, and many others apparently, to wince was a comment Truex made near the close of the meeting.
“If you say you don’t like it, move,” he said with a tone of indignation.
It was not a quote that will be used anytime soon by the tourism department or the economic development department.
As soon as the words left his mouth, Truex said he realized his remark was a mistake.
“That was a statement that should not have been made from this dais, and it’s not reflective of the entire board,” he said Tuesday as he sought to mend fences. “It was pretty much out of character for me.
“Folks, when you mess up, you’ve got to stand up. You’ve got to own it, and I did. I messed up, and I apologize.”
How refreshing and honest is that? Isn’t that what we hope for from all our elected officials? Own up to mistakes. Say you’re sorry. Move on.
After Truex spoke, a number of anti-gun people who were poised to skewer him, decided they had nothing much to say. A couple who did come forward criticized the resolution, but had nothing negative to say about Truex.
“When I left this chamber,” Truex went on about the remark, “I knew I screwed up, quite frankly … The last thing I ever want to do it disappoint my family, my community, my board members. That’s not who I am.”
Skeptics might say Truex, who owns a home building business, wanted to avoid any repercussions financially.
We can honestly say we don’t believe that had anything to do with the apology. Truex has the resolve if he says something that might rub a group the wrong way, he will stick to his beliefs and let the chips fall with no concerns about the financial hit.
No. The apology that Truex made this past week was sincere. Whether he got caught up in the moment as commissioners passed the hot-button resolution or whether his emotion that day was the result of the past months of political upheaval in the nation, the comment was not the Bill Truex we know.
We applaud the courage to admit his mistake.
County commissioners should represent everyone. Not just one party. Not just those who agree with them, as hard as that might be sometimes. When they sit on the dais they should not see friends and enemies in the audience. They should see people who trust in them to make the right decisions.
Truex did that Tuesday when he apologized.
