OUR POSITION: The Legislature, under pressure from all sides, is trying to get a bill through that will add more accountability and transparency to the workings of state insurance companies, but whether the bill will survive and in what form is the question.
The Florida Senate giveth and taketh away.
That’s the path state senators are on right now and it’s a good thing. After giving in to the insurance lobby earlier this session and making it more difficult to sure insurance companies, the Senate is looking at slapping some new guidelines on insurance providers in Florida.
Senate Bill 7052 breezed through its first committee hearing last week and if it makes it to a vote and passes, insurance companies will be held more accountable and forced to be more transparent about their dealings. The bill would be a breath of fresh air for the homeowners struggling to get Hurricane Ian damages repairs and struggling to settle with their insurer.
Some of the features of the bill that likely have the insurance lobby working overtime would increase fines that insurers could face, increase the requirement for information sharing and force companies to justify their rates according to any changes in the laws that are supposed to help insurance companies thrive in Florida.
“The idea is not only are we going to hit those bad actors a little harder, but we’re going to make sure everybody knows who they are,” bill sponsor Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, said during a Senate Banking and Insurance Committee hearing.
Not everyone has warmed up to the bill.
There are concerns the language in the bill in its current form will hinder insurance companies that are trying to do the right thing with compliance requirements that are not needed. While we haven’t been able to do a deep dive into the nuances of the bill, we believe from all the reports we hear of people struggling to get repairs made — including at least one incident where the homeowner had his policy cancelled — that more oversight would be a good thing.
A News Service of Florida story gave these examples of proposed changes in the 46-page bill:
• Increasing a series of potential fines for violations of insurance laws. For example, currently, insurers can face fines of $5,000 per “non-willful” violation, with a limit of $20,000 for all related violations. Under the bill, those amounts would go to $12,500 per violation and a $50,000 aggregate amount in non-emergency situations. They would go to $25,000 per violation and a $100,000 aggregate amount when they involve losses or claims stemming from emergencies such as hurricanes. Fines would be higher for “willful” violations.
• Requiring the Office of Insurance Regulation to issue a quarterly report about actions taken against insurers, including identifying the insurers and providing information about violations and penalties.
• Requiring that property-insurance and auto-insurance rate filings take into account the expected effects of laws passed during the past two years that were designed to help reduce costs. The Office of Insurance Regulation also would have to take those issues into account in reviewing the rate filings.
• Making clear that changes passed during a December special session do not apply to insurance policies in effect before the law was approved. At least in part, that would prevent insurers from trying to apply lawsuit limits passed in December to disputes about earlier claims.
Keep an eye on this bill.
