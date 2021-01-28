OUR POSITION: We believe a state lawmaker’s idea to allow parents, not just schools, to decide if their child should/can repeat a grade if their learning is impacted by online schooling is worth exploring.
Since the early days of the coronavirus, the impact of the pandemic has created havoc within schools nationwide and Florida is certainly no exception.
The debate over virtual school vs. in-person learning was especially heavy in the spring of 2020 when the virus was new and educators were debating how to continue to educate students and keep them safe. While schools have mostly settled in to a somewhat normal classroom experience, there are concerns about the impact the virtual learning had on students last year. How far did it perhaps set them back. And what about students — like some in North Port — who weren’t able to connect via the internet?
Some parents are concerned their children suffered because of virtual learning. That type of educate just did not suit some students. They struggled to keep up with their work, often falling behind while teachers had to figure out how to design their daily lesson for the entire class.
Florida teachers have been asked to give special attention, called interventions, to students who have fallen behind. That, however, might not be enough to guarantee they are getting the education they are entitled to, according to state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach.
Berman, according to a story by Tampa Bay Times’ Jeffrey S. Solochek, wants to give parents the ability to decide if their child should repeat a grade. Currently, the school and the teachers make that decision.
We like the idea that parents can get involved in their children’s education in a positive way. It would be the parents, in our opinion, who have a better grasp on how virtual learning may have affected their child. The parents, even more than teachers in many cases, have seen the struggles at home and know what distractions and problems the student may have had trying to deal with learning from a distance.
Berman has filed a bill (SB 200), that has drawn favor with Gov. Ron DeSantis, giving parents the discretion to let their child repeat their current grade if the parent believes the student has lost valuable learning through remote classes.
The bill is one that will likely get lawmakers special attention this spring even as the pandemic and budget shortfall dominates the legislative session in Tallahassee. If it passes, parents have until June 1 to file a form with the local superintendent asking for their child to be held back. Any request filed before the deadline would have to be granted.
A mid-year assessment in the next class year would determine if the student has caught up and would be used to determine the path to graduation and other decisions. Nothing in the bill right now addresses athletic eligibility, which could open up a whole new can of worms.
The bill was taken up by the committee Monday and will be discussed next week.
We like the idea. Stories of students struggling to keep up with class work from home via the internet were common last year. If parents sincerely believe their child’s education has suffered, they should have an alternative to keeping them on track.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.