February is Black History Month.
It’s a month for education and introspection.
Our communities and the state of Florida have a rich, challenging and problematic history for African Americans and other persons of color.
There are plenty of places, venues and neighbors to meet, talk, learn from and respect each other locally beyond the din of social media and partisan culture wars over race, racism and history.
One of the primary locations locally to learn about our community’s Black history, however, is closed.
The Blanchard House Museum in Punta Gorda. a historical and community centerpiece. has been closed because of damage suffered during Hurricane Ian. The museum can be a community centerpiece.
That is a familiar story still for many of our neighbors, nonprofits and small businesses. Rebuilding from the storm continues and support is still needed — especially small local nonprofits and small businesses.
There are many lessons we should all learn from African American experiences here in Florida — both historical and contemporary.
There are places and events throughout the month both locally and regionally to get a better understanding of our history and learn about our heritage. Some of them are closer than others and some topics and locations might inspire a short trip or something to see and learn about when traveling around the state and region.
• The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library (401 Shreve St. Punta Gorda, FL 33950 will host a panel discussion Tuesday, Feb. 28 (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.) on local Black history and culture. The panel will be moderated by Charlotte County Historian Jennifer Zoebelein.
• Florida Gulf Coast University has virtual presentations on African American women in American History as well as features on Black authors and historical figures. (For more info: https://library.fgcu.edu/VirtualDisplays/BlackHistory)
• The Sarasota Public Library will host some special events throughout the month.
There will be a presentation Feb. 27 on “Black Seminoles” looking at the Black Native Americans in Florida.
That event is at the North Sarasota branch on Newtown Boulevard starting at 5 p.m. The intersections of Native Americans, African Americans and immigrants are often an understudied and unknown part of our history.
The library is also hosting a “Black History through Literature Series” with events slated for Feb. 15 and 22 (from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m). Those events will be held at the Selby Public Library (1331 First St. Sarasota).
Across the state there are also important and sometimes under the radar landmarks involving some of the most important persons in not just our racial history but our history overall. Visit Florida has an extensive list at https://www.visitflorida.com/.
• In St. Augustine, the historic Linconlville African American was originally named “Africa” and is home to the city’s largest concentration of Victorian Homes. Martin Luther King Jr. stayed in the neighborhood while supporting local civil rights efforts.
• The Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach is named after the baseball legend who broke Major League Baseball’s color barriers. Robinson hit a home run in 1946 at Daytona City Island Park while playing for the Montreal Royals (the Dodgers Triple-A team). He was the first African American player on a previously all-white team.
• Bahama Village in Key West — including a church built in 1865 — celebrates Caribbean connections with Florida and the Keys.
Recovery from the hurricane continues to have some impacts on nonprofits and community events. But February offers a whole month to venture out, to read and to learn about America’s history and heritage — including the challenges (past and present) created by slavery, segregation and their social and economic legacies.
Florida’s history is very much a human history with all its warts, blemishes, scars, inspirations and healing.
It’s also an opportunity to explore about how to find common ground with others and how to learn from our past and move forward and live up to the promise of America.
