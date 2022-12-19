OUR POSITION: Record spending by tourists and record tourist development tax revenues are evidence people have discovered Charlotte County.
We’re no longer a secret.
Of course that’s been true for a few years now. But a recent presentation on tourism numbers for Charlotte County made it clear our cover is blown. People from all over now know about our beaches, restaurants, golf courses, low crime and not-so-bad traffic. And they can’t get enough of it.
So just how good were those numbers? How about tourism to the tune of more than $1 billion. That’s billion, not million.
You may have read Nancy Semon’s account in The Daily Sun of the report given Charlotte County commissioners last week. The presentation was prepared by Downs & St. Germain Research firm and the results given to the Charlotte County Tourist Development Council. If you missed the article, the growing impact of tourism on Charlotte County may knock your socks off.
Of all the impressive numbers we might list, there is one that should impress residents most. That is the fact that — because of a jump in tourist development taxes paid by visitors — Charlotte County homeowners saved $1,083 in taxes per household. Maybe that’s something most residents don’t think about. But tourists shelled out $7,762,510 on the 5% tax charged on rentals and hotel rooms last year in our county. That was an almost 28% increase over the past year.
There are many reasons we might suggest for the good numbers, including the fact year’s results were figured before Hurricane Ian hit at the start of this current fiscal year. There could be a likely trickle down effect from tourism in Sarasota County as visitors look south after sampling beaches in our neighboring county.
Whatever the reasons for Charlotte County’s continued tourism growth, we’ll embrace them.
According to the research, the county had 972,100 visitors, up 12.6% over the previous year.
They spent $1,043,865,100.
Of that money spent, $719,907,000 was forked over for accommodations, restaurants, groceries and attractions like golf and fishing charters.
Here are some other facts from the research reported in Semon’s article that paint a bright picture of Charlotte County’s tourism capabilities:
• 93% of those visiting here live in the U.S.
• The Midwest was the most common residence for our tourists as 30% came from there. It is interesting that 23% came here from other areas in Florida.
• Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan are the leading home states for our tourists.
• Tourists generated $330,617,700 in wages for our workers and supported 13,226 jobs here.
• A job in Charlotte County is created for every 74 tourists who visit.
• The net benefit to the county was $36,372,700.
If you break down all the numbers and sit back and think about them for a while, you can imagine a couple of scenarios.
While we have no research to support our theories, we believe that people who for decades visited the northern Gulf resort areas such as Destin and Panama City, just may be venturing a little further south in search of something new or different.
And, it’s a safe bet that those tourists like our area enough to consider it for a retirement destination. Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York have long been recognized as home bases for a great number of our snowbirds and permanent residents.
Our bottom line is that the next time the Charlotte County Tourist Development Council wants to spend a little money telling people about us, we know it is money well spent.
