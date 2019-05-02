Brenda Ryan and her dozen or so Punta Gorda Block Party board members were thankful for a day of rest Sunday. But it won’t last long.
“We’ll meet next week, go over our bills and start talking about next year,” she said Monday.
It’s that type of dedication and hard work that make the Block Party the biggest one-day event in Charlotte County.
An estimated 20,000 people flooded the blocked-off streets in Punta Gorda Saturday to see live bands, eat from food trucks and vendors, enjoy some cold drinks and bring their kids to the fun zone. And, while the event was free, donations dropped in buckets by the entry gates are expected to add up to nearly $18,000. That money — after the bills are paid — goes to local charitable organizations.
Ryan, chairman of the event and a Charlotte County native, knows well the history of the Block Party. Its early years meant a rowdy beer fest that attracted thousands but left some people with a distaste for the event. New leadership tried to change that image but a lack of funding forced the event to be cancelled in 2015.
A “Bring Back the Block Party” movement was successful and, after the one-year hiatus, it came back bigger and better in 2016. It’s family-first effort has reaped dividends with bigger crowds than ever and lucrative sponsorships for front row seating for the main attraction.
Ryan said she was thrilled with the reception for the Drifters this year. “We thought they’d be a bang or a bust and they were definitely a bang,” she said.
Ryan’s only wish is that younger people would join her board and get involved. She lamented that the current crop of volunteers — there are more than 100 involved — is not getting any younger.
It would be great for young families or even college-age kids, or younger, to join in the fun and give the Block Party a new perspective. That would assure the event can continue for years to come.
Meanwhile, kudos to the great team that put on a super event this past weekend.
