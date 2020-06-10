OUR POSITION: Boating is one of the best outlets for stress and relief from pandemic quarantining but there are things to consider when buying a boat right now or using the boat you have.
With movie theaters not ready to open and no mega entertainment events scheduled yet, the top attraction in Southwest Florida is quite likely boating.
We realize there’s not a boat in every driveway. It is an activity that does require some investment. But anyone who has tried to launch at one of the area boat ramps in the past few weeks can testify what a popular escape boating is for people who can’t handle being entrapped by the coronavirus.
We’re not advocating for everyone to go out and buy a boat, but it is interesting to point out how the popularity of a day on the water is surviving the pandemic and the temporary closure of some boating businesses earlier this year.
According to National Marine Manufacturers Association, boating businesses are open again in all 50 states and looking to build on what was starting out as a stellar sales season. Sales were continuing a trend from 2019 that saw some of the best sales in 12 years. Last year saw more than 200,000 new outboard, inboard, jet-propelled boats sold according to NMMA.
And, in Florida alone, people spent $3.2 billion on boats, motors and accessories last year.
That’s good news for the U.S. economy that is struggling to get its footing since 95% of boats are made in the U.S.A.
Here are some statistics from NMMA to ponder:
• Boating is fairly accessible for most families with 62% of boats sold to households making less than $100,000 a year.
• Boating is mostly a family affair since 58% of boaters had their first experience as a child under the age of 18.
• 87% of the people who went online to look for a new boat in 2019 did so with no encouragement from ads.
There are some things to remember about safe boating and the coronavirus, however.
The rendezvous on islands just off the coast or near inlets should be safe distancing. Too often we hear, or see, dozens of boats taking part in impromptu, or planned, parties with people failing to maintain a safe distance. This is really not a good idea right now.
Also, when and if you decide it’s time to buy a boat, or trade your old one in, there are coronavirus safe procedures to keep in mind.
You can visit manufacturer websites and virtual boat shows, or conduct video chats and browse dealer listings of new and pre-owned boats.
NMMA suggests when you find a model you like, call your dealer and ask for a video walkthrough of that model so you can rule it in or out. When it’s time to visit the dealer call ahead to make sure that business is practicing safe distancing and sanitizing protocols to lower the chances you can be infected with COVID-19.
And, when you go to make the big purchase, go prepared with specific questions so inspections can be conducted quickly. A lot can be accomplished via email, text and phone.
Again, we’re not trying to sell you a boat, but the lure of the water after a couple of months of sheltering in place is strong. We want everyone to stay safe while enjoying Southwest Florida’s number one attraction.
