OUR POSITION: Sometimes a little thoughtfulness and some generous giving can make a big difference in a community.
It’s nice to have good neighbors.
And residents at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club have proven once more how caring they can be.
In a story published a couple of weeks ago in the Sun, parents and teachers at Englewood Elementary School spoke about how they found themselves short of money that is normally used for field trips and teaching tools.
The coronavirus shut down several fundraising activities the school normally sponsors — like the annual gala and the Eagle Run. Those two events alone typically bring in more than $8,000 for the school that is needed for educational trips and supplies and teaching instruments not covered by the county school budget.
“One year, the third grade teachers asked for watches for all the third graders to learn to tell time,” Emily Wheeler, the president of the school’s Parent Teacher Association told the Sun. “Teachers once asked for calculators and other things that just aren’t in the budget that we can help them buy to help kids learn.”
The Boca Cares Community Fund is made up of donations from the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club homeowners who each give $200 a year. They partner with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to offer grants for unmet needs in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Englewood Elementary’s PTA and teachers were surprised when they received a check from the group for $10,000. It was the largest donation ever given the school.
Wheeler told the Sun it will be interesting to see how the money is used — since field trips have been suspended.
Boca Cares gives grants and donations to numerous causes — including just recently to the Venice Pregnancy Center to buy cribs, infant and toddler clothing, bed sheets and other items for moms in need.
In two years the 11,000-member Boca group has raised more than $62,000 for worthy causes.
Some of the lucky recipients of the cash include: the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast; Englewood Community Care Clinic; Suncoast Humane Society; Englewood Hospice House; Manasota SOLVE Maternity Homes; Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida; Jesus Loves You Ministry; Englewood SKY Academy; New Hope Church food pantry in North Port; Helping Hand; Englewood Meals on Wheels and the Jubilee Center.
This is not something the Boca Royale homeowners must do. It is something they want to do and by all indications the money is going to some very needy people in some tough situations.
What if this example of generosity caught on in other communities, gated or not, with each homeowner dishing out some cash each year? Even if it’s a smaller amount like $50 or $100. That money could go a long way in these tough economic times with the pandemic putting so many people out of work.
Think about it.
Meanwhile, let’s hear three cheers for the generous residents of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.
