It took a year of testing and training, but the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has issued its first round of body-worn cameras.
The first Axon cameras, 25 of them in all, went to school resource officers.
Eventually, the CCSO will have every deputy outfitted with a body cam. A target date for that is “before the end of 2021.”
“These cameras will not only help bring transparency and continue to build trust with our community but will also protect our staff,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release. “The evidence garnered will help build stronger cases for the State Attorney’s Office to prosecute, with the end goal of keeping our citizens and visitors safe.”
We have been a big proponent of body cams. The CCSO and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office had been holdouts.
Body cameras should serve to allay any controversy over police actions and as evidence to prove officers are doing there job if they are accused of using undue force in arrests or other incidents that might come under scrutiny.
The system offers more than just video evidence. It also allows deputies to invite individual witnesses to submit photos and videos of an incident directly to the agency.
The North Port Police Department and the Punta Gorda Police Department already have Axon equipment in use.
It’s been a long time coming, but we’re pleased to see the move toward body cams become a reality.
