It didn't happen overnight, but the wait was worth it for the children of DeSoto County who recently saw the opening of the Peace River Citrus Products Health and Fitness Center.
The new facility is an addition to the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club and will more than double the number of kids the club can serve. The facility is at the former site of the Smith-Brown Recreation Center and is just another step toward a dream that should impact delinquency and offer fostering and educational opportunities for the county's youth.
Bill Sadio, in a Daily Sun story by Daniel Sutphin, said when the Boys & Girls Club first opened in 2018 "we could only register 75 kids and it filled up within an hour." The new facility will enable the club to offer services to another 100. And there are plans for even greater growth. The third phase of the project will begin this year with a 10,000-square-foot addition to the gymnasium. A full-service kitchen, classrooms and offices will be housed in the new addition when it opens in 2022.
A lot of people in DeSoto County have worked to get this facility built. Two of them, Coach Richard Bowers and new DeSoto County Commissioner Ashley Coone, were honored when the health and fitness center opened. Bowers has coached and mentored children in the county throughout his 43-year career in education.
"I think it is going to make a massive impact...," Arcadia Mayor Keith Keene said of the new facility.
We applaud all those who had a hand in addressing the needs of the Boys & Girls Club. We envision the completed facility being a great tool in accomplishing their desire to help the children of DeSoto County reach their full potential.
