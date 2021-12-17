OUR POSITION: It is a massive financial undertaking, but we are betting on the community to help build a permanent Boys & Girls Club in Englewood.
For years, the Boys & Girls Club of Englewood has bounced around from one temporary location to another. From a small space in a strip mall to a place in a church. All of those homes were appreciated and staff members maximized the use of what space they had.
But it has always been a dream of Boys & Girls Club CEO Lynn Dorler to have a home of their own.
Finally, people have committed to making that happen.
While the club has a permanent home in Port Charlotte at the Family Services Center, even that has to be shared with other groups. The club has never had its own building which could be used however staff sees fit.
“We did a feasibility study in April and then interviewed about 30 leaders in the Englewood community about a fund-raising campaign,” Dorler said. “We found people were very supportive of the idea.”
The committee that has been formed and Dorler sponsored its first fund-raiser last weekend at the new Magnolia’s on the Bay restaurant, owned by Sue and Rocket Atamanchuk. The event was co-sponsored by Farlows on the Water and it turned out to be an even bigger success than Dorler ever hoped for.
“We had about 300 people and we raised about $225,000,” he said. “That event was a clear indication that people want a club in Englewood. The (restaurants) did a fantastic job. The place was beautiful, and I was overwhelmed with the generosity.”
It will take a continuation of that generosity to raise the $3 million to $5 million that is the target for the new club.
“If we raise $2 million we’ll have a $2 million club. And, if we raise $5 million we’ll have a $5 million club,” Dorler said of his expectations. He is hoping, of course, for the larger amount. That would enable the club to have a full-size gymnasium, a teaching kitchen where teen members could learn to cook and perhaps even earn credit toward become a chef. The goal is to also have space to teach trades to young people so they have a foot in the door for employment.
Where will the club be built?
Well, that is a big question, but one that will be answered soon. There are two or three locations the club’s board and fund-raising committee are considering. They hope to make a choice very soon.
Englewood, like much of Charlotte County with the exception of Punta Gorda, is spread out. There are few, if any, locations that would accommodate a large number of young people walking or riding a bike to the club safely. Hopes are that whatever site is chosen it will be near the center of Englewood. Dorler said he would love to stay near Myakka Elementary school.
Right now, the temporary facility at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church serves about 55 kids a day. There are about 80 children registered to go there, however. A new club would be able to accommodate about 150 a day, Dorler said. His vision of having a gym will be a key ingredient to meet that numbers goal and to draw young people in.
We know the people who have committed to raising this money and building a club. They are successful, hard workers and there is every reason to believe there will be a new Boys and Girls Club someday in Englewood. Kudos to them for their dedication.
