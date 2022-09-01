OUR POSITION: A commitment by United Way Suncoast to bolster reading programs through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto counties was most welcome.

There is nothing more important to the education and growth of children than good reading skills. That’s why it was so exciting to hear of a $300,000 commitment by the United Way Suncoast to fund a three-year reading program at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments