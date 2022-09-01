OUR POSITION: A commitment by United Way Suncoast to bolster reading programs through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto counties was most welcome.
There is nothing more important to the education and growth of children than good reading skills. That’s why it was so exciting to hear of a $300,000 commitment by the United Way Suncoast to fund a three-year reading program at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
The funding was announced weeks ago, but we believe a belated thank you is in order for such an important endeavor.
Funds from the United Way will be used to support a grade-level reading program to ensure club members are keeping up with benchmarks set in reading/language arts and can achieve standards for their grade level, according to a press release. Staff will help the children through literacy activities, leisure reading, writing tasks, discussions about what was read, homework assistance tutoring and games that will help develop cognitive skills.
“One of the most important tools we can equip our young people with is the power of reading,” BGCSDC President/CEO Bill Sadlo said in the press release. “It’s the early years when students fall behind that make it so had for them to catch up at school.”
Sadlo said the three-year commitment will make it easier for the clubs to maintain programs and plan without having to worry each year about where the money might come from.
Boys and Girls clubs in Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties seek to have a positive impact on young people’s lives. Volunteer help is always needed. If you have the time and inclination to help, check out the Boys and Girls clubs in your area online.
