OUR POSITION: Rep. Jeff Brandes’ determination was the spark that convinced Gov. Ron DeSantis to schedule a second special session on property insurance.
We praised Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, last week for his fight to get Gov. Ron DeSantis to call a second special session to address the state’s property insurance dilemma. The senator resorted to a rare and never-before-successful strategy of contacting each Florida legislator and asking them to agree to the special session, which could have forced DeSantis to comply.
The deadline for legislators to respond to Brandes poll was noon Monday.
Brandes took the unusual action after House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson neglected to get anything accomplished during the regular legislative session. Sprowls said later that reforms passed last year needed more time to work and, when addressing this week’s special session called to consider congressional maps, he said there would not be enough time to look at the complicated issue of property insurance rates.
The insurance issue has swelled recently as homeowners’ rates have jumped by 10% and more and several companies have packed their bags and left the state or canceled policies.
Brandes was caught off guard by the governor’s announcement Monday but said he was excited the special session would be called in May to look at the problem.
We’re pleased the governor and legislators have agreed to return to Tallahassee a second time to take on this challenge of resolving escalating property insurance costs while trying to keep companies in Florida and increase competition.
The governor did leave the door open for other issues to perhaps be addressed in May. What those might or could be is anyone’s guess as DeSantis seems to always have something up his sleeve, like the special district legislation he wants to tackle this week in what appears to be a political move against the Disney company.
Don’t let that spoil the work of Sen. Jeff Brandes, however. His determination could save homeowners a lot of money, depending on how May’s session pans out.
