February 9 was an exciting day in downtown Venice. Thousands of people showed up for the “Braves on Miami (Ave) Block Party,” put on by the merchants association Venice MainStreet in conjunction with West Villages and the Atlanta Braves baseball club.
It was a beautiful, clear Saturday. Miami Avenue was closed to traffic. Bands played into the evening. Braves banners waved in the wind. Former Major League standouts Brian Jordan and Bob Horner mingled with fans and signed autographs. Venice Mayor John Holic read a proclamation welcoming the Braves.
A good time had by all, or so it appeared. Welcome to Venice, Braves. Or so it appeared.
Braves. West Villages. Venice.
That’s a touchy issue. In a press release before the block party, the Venice event coordinator was careful to welcome the ball club “to South County.” Just down the road from downtown Venice, in West Villages. Which is part of the city of North Port.
Credit to the Braves: This was a well-promoted, high-profile event, but only one of a number they have been involved with as their new spring training ballpark is built in the emerging West Villages tract. They’ve shown up with donations for the Venice Little League and the North Port Little League. They’ve attended North Port Chamber of Commerce events and held their ticket launch party at the George Mullen Center in North Port.
Today, the Braves are co-sponsors of the fifth annual Community Festival put by San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port. (The fair takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the church on U.S. 41.) They’re a feature attraction today. City Manager Peter Lear will read an official welcome proclamation from the city.
All fine. Solid singles.
But North Port’s hoopla is little underwhelming, considering the Next Big Thing is about to move into the city (West Villages) at the end of the month. The Braves will play the final game of this year’s spring training season on March 24; they’ll be here for the next three decades.
North Port officially may be home to the Braves, and West Villages, but the city is struggling with an identity, or labeling, problem. In recent years, West Villages residents have resisted efforts to switch their postal addresses from “Venice” to “North Port.” Yes, it’s primarily a postal thing, but homeowners have insisted on maintaining their traditional link to an area loosely identified as “Venice.” If, for no other reason, than a belief that “Venice,” not “North Port” on the MLS listing helps bolster property values.
Then, when tickets for the March 23 game went on sale, the Ticketmaster website listed put CoolToday Park in “Venice.” Faux pas. When Facebook went a-blather with indignant North North Porters, Ticketmaster told the city it would correct the error.
As of Thursday, it hadn’t.
No surprise that North Port is sensitive about any perceived slight. The city kicked in $4.7 million for the new sports complex. The park is in an annexed portion of North Port. West Villages is in North Port.
At some point, though, the real onus for cross-promotion is on the city. More has to be done to make sure North Port’s brand becomes the “home of the Braves.”
This is a one-game season. Next year, all in on the hoopla.
