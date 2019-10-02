OUR POSITION: October is a month set aside by the American Cancer Society and local organizers to stand up against breast cancer.
Linda Wilson knows very well that breast cancer is not a death penalty. It can be beat.
The Charlotte County Realtor and organizer of benefits to raise money for the American Cancer Society is a living, walking example of how to beat breast cancer. And, she has two daughters who have also survived the disease.
“My one daughter, April, is an 11-year survivor and my other daughter, Elizabeth, is a two-year survivor,” Wilson, who was diagnosed 14 years ago, said.
Her Wilson Realty Relay for Life team has been one of the top fundraisers for ACS in Charlotte County for seven years. The team — which has sponsored celebrity waiter nights, auctions and a roasted corn booth at the Punta Gorda Block Party — typically brings in $30,000 or more each year.
“Last year, myself and two other ladies got to speak to the Charlotte High football team before a game and they gave us pink jerseys,” Wilson said. The women, all breast cancer survivors, then got to lead the team onto the field.
“Then they sold pink T-shirts and gave us a check for $2,500. I think they plan to do that again this year,” Wilson added.
There will be all sorts of events in October to raise awareness and money to fight breast cancer and the Sun will be involved, printing stories each day of cancer survivors.
Money raised for ACS goes to good use.
According to the American Cancer Society:
• More than $64 million is currently invested in breast cancer research grants.
• In 2018, ACS provided more than 480,000 free rides to and from treatment.
• In 2018, more than 34,000 patients received personal assistance understanding their diagnosis and get the help they need.
• More than 6,700 one-on-one support services were provided to breast cancer patients in 2018.
There is no age, race or obvious target for breast cancer, which will be diagnosed in about a quarter of a million people this year.
According to ACS numbers, women expected to die from breast cancer in 2019 include: All ages – 41,760; younger than 45 – 2,340; 45 and older – 39,420; younger than 65 –16,860; 65 and older – 24,900.
One of the major fundraisers for the American Cancer Society in its fight against breast cancer is the Relay for Life walk. Those are planned for April in our area.
If you’re looking for a walk, there are at least three opportunities to make a statement:
• April 4: Relay For Life North Port, North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port
• April 18: Relay For Life of Charlotte County, Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court Punta Gorda.
• April 25: Relay For Life Venice, Venice Airport Festival Grounds, 120 Airport Ave E., Venice.
You may want to write down those dates and keep them on the fridge. And you may want to donate and/or participate in a number of fundraisers that will take place in the coming weeks.
Someday you, or someone close to you, may need the services provided by the American Cancer Society.
