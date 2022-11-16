OUR POSITION: An event to help local builders and contractors keep up with demand for Hurricane Ian repairs is a great idea and is scheduled today by the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association.
Expect a crowd today at the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association headquarters on Toledo Blade Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
The local builders association knows builders and contractors have been overwhelmed with pleas for help rebuilding after Hurricane Ian. They need shingles, dry wall and all sorts of materials needed to fix up the thousands of homes battered by the hurricane — some much worse than others.
So, they did what a builders association is supposed to do. They’re helping our builders get the materials they need.
From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today they will sponsor an event called Rebuilding Together and take orders from CDBIA members for materials to be shipped as soon as possible with help from their contacts throughout the country.
“After we were devastated with Hurricane Ian, our teams from state and national were reaching out,” CDBIA CDO Donna Barrett said in a press release.
National and local supply companies will be on hand to help builders expedite access to things they need. It should be no surprise there is a shortage of materials. There was a supply chain issue before Ian and after that hurricane and Hurricane Nicole slamming the East Coast, the situation worsened.
There will also be representatives from the Small Business Administration at the event to guide local businesses regarding bridge loans at zero to minimal interest.
And, the Department of Economic Opportunity will be present to help promote jobs for CDBIA members.
The CDBIA was looking to get help from local suppliers. There is no charge for members to display and take orders at the event providing they have products vendors need to help rebuild, a release stated.
“We just want this to be a ‘feel-good’ event,” Barrett told The Daily Sun in a story earlier this week.
Earlier this week the CDBIA was looking for suppliers who sell the following products:
• Ready Mix Concrete
• Aluminum
• Screening
• Paint
• Drywall and supplies
• Soffits
• Fascia
• AC units
• Tresses
• Shingles
It may be too late to reach out if you can help, but it would be a good idea to show up anyway. The event should be a great opportunity for builders to connect, discuss the problems getting materials and pass along information to help each other meet the demand for help.
