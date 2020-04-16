For 10 minutes today, all construction in Charlotte and DeSoto counties — and throughout the nation — will stop.
At least that is the plan.
The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association has asked all builders and workers to stop what they’re doing for 10 minutes for a COVID-19 Job Site Safety Stand Down. The employers are to use that time to educate workers on things they should do to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.
Stand Down for Coronavirus Safety is the name given the short recognition of the virus that has all but brought our nation to a standstill. Construction is one of the handful of activities still allowed — as it is rated “essential” by the Department of Homeland Security.
The National Association of Home Builders team has developed guidelines for builders to share information — some if it which will be posted online.
Those instructions will include things like:
• Maintaining a distance of no less than six feet with others.
• Cleaning and sanitizing frequently used tools, equipment, and frequently touched surfaces on a regular basis.
• Ensuring the proper sanitation of common surfaces and equipment.
The national organization has also helped develop a Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Plan for Construction that outlines the steps every employer and employee should take to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of coronavirus. That plan includes what to do if a worker is diagnosed as positive for the virus.
According to a press release, NAHB and industry partners also have created a quick-reference job site checklist for employers and employees and a job site safety poster — available in English and Spanish — that can be distributed throughout the workplace.
It’s good that industry pros are taking this virus seriously.
