OUR POSITION: Residents along Burnt Store Road have formed a coalition to address growth, safety and development along the busy highway, and that’s a good thing.
It’s typical when citizens face a problem they do one of two things. They grouse about it among themselves, but take no action. Or, they call their government representative and complain.
A bunch of residents who live along crazy busy Burnt Store Road in South Charlotte County are doing even more.
Homeowners in seven communities along the road have formed a coalition to address future growth and development. They want to have a say in how much growth is too much and address safety issues the heavy traffic along the highway is causing.
Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance, for one, thinks it’s a great idea. He said having residents reach out to local governments and commissioners directly is the way the system is supposed to work.
“This will help to answer a lot of questions and help us make better decisions,” he said.
The coalition — made up of people from Burnt Store Colony, Burnt Store Lakes, Burnt Store Marina, Burnt Store Meadows, Burnt Store Village, Pirate Harbor and Woodland Estates — is a few months old but the tremendous growth planned along the road has spurred them to accelerate their involvement with the county.
They are understandably concerned about 5,100 new residential units planned along Burnt Store Road. Coalition members, however, say they are not anti-growth. They just want to control it and keep their road safe.
Plans for coalition members include meeting with county commissioners and Punta Gorda officials to stay abreast of plans for the area and to express their concerns — which include water and wastewater issues, drainage and flooding along with traffic control and public safety.
We applaud the residents of those Burnt Store Road communities for taking the initiative to be proactive and work to maintain the quality of life they desire. Opening a direct line of communication with the government entities that make the decisions is the best way to avoid unpleasant surprises.
