OUR POSITION: Sarasota board falls back into familiar patterns shaded by politics.
The politically motivated shenanigans on the Sarasota County School Board apparently will continue today when the board reviews on a new long-term superintendent's contract that includes super-majority job protection.
We hope they hold up. The matter has been brought to the point of a vote without proper public vetting. It gives too much power to the superintendent. In a real sense, it subverts the notion of majority control of a public board. And, worse still, it raises political gamesmanship on this board to a level that could further erode public confidence.
The immediate issue:
The School Board is due to vote today on extending Superintendent Todd Bowden's contract for another four years. While Bowden's current contract runs through June 30, 2020, a decision on renewal must be made by the end of June this year.
Bowden's makes $197,000 this year. Under the new contract, that will rise in increments over four years to $222,000, regardless of performance evaluations.
In addition – and this is key to the shenanigans – the contract would require that four of five board votes are needed to fire him. Not a three-two majority, but a super-majority.
Why the extra protection?
The three-person majority is worried they won't be in the majority two years from now, so they want to solidify their policies and protect the superintendent. Just in case.
The three members who often vote alike and most often share a common policy perspective are Carolyn Zucker, Jane Goodwin and Shirley Brown. They've been around the longest.
On the other side – often – are Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler. Both are conservatives, strongly involved in Republican politics. The perception they are out to undercut the public school system through conservative privatization schemes is pervasive among the more liberal-minded in the school system.
Hence, the older guard needs super-majoritarian protection. Approved, presumably, in a simple majority vote.
The political jockeying on this School Board – we've labeled it "shenanigans" before – has been going on far too long now. It is wearisome.
Last year, the board split along the same-old, same-old three-two lines on Bowden's performance evaluation and raise. Most critically, last spring they split over a dramatic switch to an in-house security force, coupled with sharp criticism from the law enforcement community of Bowden's communication style. Bowden's support from the majority seemed tenuous until the release of embarrassing text messages undercut Robinson's objections.
Fact is, he and Ziegler didn't have the sway to prevent the security conversion. If, for no other reason, they were the suspicious "other" side.
School boards are nonpartisan -- officially on the ballot -- but party politics has taken a larger, overt role in recent elections. Given that, it's no surprise we're seeing more political gamesmanship that breaks along cartoonish liberal-conservative fault lines.
Both sides are thus to blame, to some degree, for these perceptions. In this case, though, the majority has overstepped, again. And that's not the optimal way to run a public school system. To say the least.
We were hopeful this situation would have changed after the last election, when we heard what we took to be the soft tones of "Kumbaya" from board chambers. Apparently not.
