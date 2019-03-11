OUR POSITION^p: Rep. Mike Grant’s bill stripping local governments of most all control over business regulations goes a little too far.^p
Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte) says he doesn’t want to take over local government. He just wants to curtail what he calls over-regulation by cities and counties. He said their tight grip on rules and regulations hurts business.
The somewhat controversial bill would strip local governments of power to make new regulations, or to protect current rules, unless they can prove the aim is to protect the public’s health, safety and welfare. And, all current rules and regulations regarding businesses would sunset July 21, 2021.
Grant is not totally out of line with his bill. Over regulation is a complaint we often hear from small business owners and individuals plying their trade. A good example is the requirement in Charlotte County that painters, carpenters and others have a county license. That is not required in many other counties and it duplicates a state requirement.
According to a recent Sun^p story by Andrea Praegitzer, one of the chief opponents of the bill is the Florida League of Cities.
“Anytime there is a proposal to take decision making away from local voters and to take decision making away from everyday people and put it in the hands of a government that is hundreds of miles away should make everybody very concerned, because it stifles the will of the people and silences voices that often have no other outlet,” Rebecca O’Hara, deputy general council for the Florida League of Cities, said in the Sun^p story.
She pointed out other legitimate concerns also.
First, the bill would likely cost cities and counties revenue. Also, the requirement that any regulations must be approved again, by a two-thirds majority vote of the commissions and councils, would be burdensome and open the door for inconsistencies. The idea that a rule could change every two years would be confusing to tradesmen and businesses who might not keep up with the process.
Grant’s argument for the bill included an example he gave of an ordinance in Key West that bans a certain brand of sunscreen which contains an ingredient that “might” be damaging to the coral reefs there. The fact that visitors are likely unaware of such a regulation and the difficulty enforcing it makes a good point for the futility of such regulations.
The argument for or against Grant’s bill boils down to home rule versus Tallahassee taking away local governments’ oversight of businesses and tradesmen.
We believe Grant has some sensible ideas in the bill. As mentioned earlier, we especially question why some trades workers have to pay twice for a license required by the state and the local government. That seems excessive and adds a cost to small business owners that is not business friendly.
But stripping local governments of authority to make any rules without the burden of proving it protects the public’s health, safety and welfare is a tad excessive. There are instances where local governments have more insight and experience with a local issue than state government could ever duplicate.
If Grant’s bill is to become law, we believe it needs some tinkering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.