The Sunrise Kiwanis do a lot of good things for the community.
But, we have to think, one of the projects closest to members' heart is the annual shoe drive for Charlotte County school kids.
Every year, members of the Kiwanis reach out to the community to ask for new shoes so kids will have something comfortable and fashionable on their feet when they go back to school in August. This year's goal is 4,500 pairs of shoes.
Christy Smith is the founder of the program and chairperson this year.
Last year the club collected and handed out 6,720 new pairs of shoes. The year before, according to a Daily Sun story by Daniel Sutphin, more than 7,000 kids got a new pair of shoes.
Wow!
So, collecting 4,500 this year should be a breeze, right? Well, right now donations are running behind. As of last week, only 30% of the needed shoes had been donated. The deadline for the shoe drive is July 25, so there is still time.
Smith said she's a little concerned but confident people will come through. After all, the program is 16 years old and more than 87,000 pairs of shoes have been handed out over the years.
We're asking anyone who has the ability to step up and help the Sunrise Kiwanis meet, or top, their goal this year. We realize with the pandemic just winding down there are still a lot of people who are struggling a bit and may not be able to help. But, if you can, this is a worthy cause and the idea of a student walking into school in the first day in a brand new pair of sneakers should bring a smile to some faces.
Check out shoesforkidsproject.org or call 941-769-0864 for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.