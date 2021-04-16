OUR POSITION: There are plenty of opportunities to get involved saving baby turtles and gain an education on the challenge of survival for endangered sea turtles.
Just about every day in Southwest Florida is a good day for a walk on the beach. If you agree — and why wouldn’t you — we have a great idea.
How about volunteering some time with the Coastal Wildlife Club — or other beach patrol organizations — to help monitor sea turtle nesting activity this spring and summer? It doesn’t require a donation. It’s pain free for most. And, it could help save the lives of baby turtles while providing information that could aid in securing a safe turtle nesting area for years to come.
About the only inconvenience is you may have to get up a little earlier than normal.
The turtle nesting season is starting earlier this year and the Coastal Wildlife Club, which is in charge of Englewood beaches, is looking for volunteers. Last year, club members reported more than 5,000 loggerhead nests, 22 green turtle nests and two Kemp’s ridley nests on Manasota key from Englewood to Venice, according to The Daily Sun story by Steve Reilly.
It sounds exciting to us to think you may come upon a rare Kemp’s ridley next some morning or even witness the hatching of eggs and the dash to the Gulf by dozens of baby turtles.
If volunteering sounds interesting, know that you will have to do some training. There’s a lot to this job.
Crawls from nests to the Gulf are measured, photographed and data is collected on each hatching. After eggs are laid, it can take up to 60 days for them to hatch.
And, whether you are a volunteer or just a casual observer — or even if you don’t care about turtles — there are things to remember. They are simple duties like keeping lights along the beach off at night. Lights distract turtles and can make hatchlings turn away from the Gulf where they need to go for survival. Also, if you see a turtle going to or from a nest, stay away. Don’t get too close.
Other tips include smoothing out the beach after you dig holes or build sandcastles during the day. Those holes can trip hatchlings on their trek to the Gulf. And don’t leave beach chairs, toys, trash or other objects on the beach (this is a good idea even outside of turtle nesting season). It’s also a good idea, and in most place the law, to keep dogs on a leash so they can’t chase or frighten any turtles they may come upon.
It’s also important to remember that all sea turtles are considered endangered. Federal and state laws call for fines up to $5,000 and even a prison sentence for anyone who disturbs a turtle nest or messes with an adult turtle. Intentionally disturbing a nest can even get you a $100,000 fine under the Federal Endangered Species Act. Think about that.
For more information how to volunteer, check out the Coastal Wildlife Club website at coastal-wildlifeclub.org or see the club’s Facebook page.
We think, for those who have the time and interest, this is a great way to get exercise and help protect an endangered species that is loved by just about everyone.
