OUR POSITION: An amendment to the Florida constitution to help fund political campaigns with money from taxpayers has gone terribly wrong.
What were they thinking?
We’re talking about voters in 1998 who approved an amendment to the state constitution to give matching funds to candidates who raise the most money through small donations.
What they were thinking, according to the rhetoric that helped pass the deal, is that if the state gave cash to candidates, they wouldn’t need all the big donations from corporations and “secret” donors. It was supposed to be a way to clean up campaign funding.
It hasn’t worked.
The program allows matching funds to be handed to candidates to equal contributions of $250 or less from individuals. No matching funds are given for money donated by political action committees.
It seems someone would have realized the consequences. The money only enhances the campaign chests of the most high profile candidates. It does nothing to stymie contributions from PACs or big corporate donors.
The money funneled to frontrunners — who really don’t need it — would be laughable if it wasn’t for the fact it’s coming out of our pockets without us getting a say in where it’s going.
Consider this. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has millions stashed for his campaign, picked up almost $900,000 in distributions from the state’s matching fund pot in just one week. The two people who hope to be running against the governor in November — Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried — got a combined $516,682. Unlike DeSantis, they probably needed the money. But they shouldn’t be getting it.
If those numbers don’t fire you up, consider how much of our money went to DeSantis and other candidates over the course of the past year.
According to the News Service of Florida, DeSantis has received a little more than $4.2 million this year. In 2018, when he won his first election for the governorship, he got $3.23 million in matching funds.
Fried and Crist got money from the fund in the past too. In 2014, when he ran and lost in the Florida governor’s race, Crist got $2.58 million, according to the News Service of Florida. Fried’s campaign pocketed $158,507 when she won the job as state agriculture commissioner in 2018.
Some brave lawmakers have spoken out against the program. They’ve had no luck, however, getting it overturned.
We believe there may have been good intentions when the idea came up. But the growth of dark money in campaigns and the unbridled ability of big companies to donate thanks to the Citizens United decision by the Supreme Court, make this amendment senseless.
The 2010 Citizens United decision — a 5-4 vote by the SCOTUS that the free speech clause of the First Amendment protects the rights of corporations, nonprofits, labor unions etc. to donate unrestricted amounts of money to political campaigns — opened the door for the poisoning of our political system. Political campaigns — never an example of good, clean fun — forever changed.
And, in Florida, we’ve found a way to just pump more money into creating TV ads and filling your mailbox with nasty flyers tearing down opponents.
Florida’s Legislature should find the will to overturn the 1998 measure approving these matching funds. The money could be used for better purposes and the candidates would likely never miss it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.