OUR POSITION: All the signs and reports trumpet Charlotte County as potentially the fastest growing area in all of Florida and that puts a lot of pressure on the County Commission and others to make sure we’re ready.
A week ago, we were pleasantly surprised to learn that, of all the destinations in the United States, potential homebuyers were making inquiries about Charlotte County more than anywhere else.
The Punta Gorda Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is all of Charlotte County, was getting more hits on Realtor.com than Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Tampa, Miami — anywhere in the USA. The Daily Sun story reporting that bit of news caught even Realtors off guard. According to the report, 90% of people looking to relocate clicked on Punta Gorda to check out the homes for sale here.
That news comes just a month after the U.S. Census Bureau released numbers showing Charlotte County ranked No. 4 in the nation for population growth between July 2020 and July 2021. The report noted that Charlotte County’s population went from 187,960 to 194,843 from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021.
At least one county commissioner privately said those numbers are around 200,000 now and growing.
Feeling squeezed yet?
Maybe all that traffic on U.S. 41 wasn’t/isn’t just snowbirds.
We realize Florida is seeing phenomenal growth right now because of its weather, lack of income taxes and cost of living. Some even credit politics to the growth, claiming conservative-leaning residents from California and other states with a liberal reputation are looking for a home base where they feel more comfortable. So, if you’re moving to Florida, why not Charlotte County?
Even with the cost of housing and rents exploding, we are still one of the best buys in Florida and the country. And, despite all the growth, there is still room to stretch out.
So, we should just sit back and enjoy the ride, right?
Not necessarily. We are facing a challenge that county commissioners are well aware of. Whether we are prepared for it is another question.
There are several issues that must be addressed — sooner than later. Some are challenges we can plan for, some are things we have less control over. They include:
• Filling jobs. It’s not just a problem here. There were 11.5 million jobs posted in the U.S. in March — two jobs for every person who is currently unemployed. Southwest Florida is feeling the heat. It’s impossible not to notice HIRING NOW signs posted at seemingly every other business along Tamiami Trail and State Road 776.
The reasons for the lack of workers can be debated all day. The bottom line is, we don’t have enough and the problem will magnify with our growth. Already, the county has had to cut back on access to recreation facilities because of the lack of employees. The state is taking a hard line in immigrants and that won’t help the problem.
• Infrastructure. This is a problem the county is making inroads to address. But our aging utility pipes and our roads are in dire need of upgrading. It could realistically — and we’re pulling this number out of thin air — take 10 years to make sure our utilities can handle all the new homes and even longer to upgrade roads, like the section of River Road between U.S. 41 and State Road 776 in Englewood. The County Commission’s lack of will to raise impact fees — and the state’s pronouncement limiting how much those fees can be hiked — is no help.
• Housing. While there will be no shortage of new homes, the employees we need will have a difficult time finding a place to rent. We can’t imagine where the hundreds of workers for Sunseeker Resort, for example, will live.
There are other challenges to address. It will take careful planning and bold decisions to meet them all and prepare for the population boom that we can’t avoid.
