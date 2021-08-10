OUR POSITION: The Punta Gorda Airport Authority has worked hard to build up its cache of money so why should they share it and is it even possible?
Imagine you’re a working stiff who gets by, but who has to live paycheck to paycheck.
Your next-door-neighbor drives a brand new luxury car, has a home twice the size of yours, regularly hosts fancy parties and you hear he’s sending his kid to Harvard.
This guy obviously has some money to burn.
Would it hurt him to share a little bit of his wealth with you?
That’s sorta the situation with the Punta Gorda Airport. Airport Authority Commissioner Venessa Oliver suggested at last week’s meeting that the board look at sharing some of its $17.4 million in reserves with the community. While not opining on how or where to spend some of that money, Oliver thought it would be good to share some of the extra riches with an entity that would benefit the community as a whole.
Her suggestion didn’t get too far.
The biggest obstacle of course is the oft-repeated iron fist rule by the Federal Aviation Administration that funds derived from the profitable operation of an airport can only be used on airport projects. You can’t loan the money. You can’t spend it on anything that is not on airport property. The money has to be spent on the airport.
“That’s the federal law,” said Commissioner Rob Hancik.
Hancik is right, of course. But Oliver, in a follow-up conversation, suggested there may be ways to get around the FAA if the board was willing to think outside the box.
“There are projects we could maybe spend money on like the Charlotte Technical College and the (mechanic courses being offered),” she said. “That is way to advance the needs of the community.
“There are so many things we could do besides increase our number of passengers. We can be creative within the parameters of the FAA guidelines to support our mission and promote aviation.”
Oliver said she had nothing specific to propose but she felt the board should “look at what we can do and not what we can’t do.”
The Airport Authority has provided logical, valued guidance for a long time — rebuilding from the Hurricane Charley destruction in 2004 to quite likely the most profitable airport its size in Florida. Its members deserve a standing ovation for the work they’ve done.
And that is good reason to at least lend an ear to Oliver’s ideas. She’s the newcomer. She came into office on a well-financed campaign that rubbed some people the wrong way.
Hancik, for one, survived an elected two years before Oliver came on board against another candidate who was back by Oliver’s father, Republican Rep. Michael Grant. That election, which included mailers critical of Hancik, has left a bitter taste.
Hancik and Kathleen Coppola are up for re-election in 2022. Coppola has said she would not run again but all the fuss over privatization might spur her to reconsider, Hancik guessed. Whatever happens, he expects candidates who think more like Grant and Oliver will challenge for those two seats and they will have a lot of money to spend, he said.
We hope the board’s position on privatization or sharing money does not come down to a bitter election. We’d like to see some movement toward a broader approach to projects and how to spend the money attributed to the board’s hard work over the years.
There is plenty of room for idea sharing.
