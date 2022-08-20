OUR POSITION: Every vote counts so why are Democrat candidates ignoring smaller towns and rural areas?
Republican Ron DeSantis beat Democrat Andrew Gillum by 32,463 votes in the 2018 Florida governor’s race.
In the last two presidential races, Donald Trump carried Florida by 112,911 votes over Hillary Clinton in 2016 and 371,686 votes over Joe Biden in 2020.
Florida has a well documented history of tight margins in statewide races including the 537-vote difference in the 2000 presidential race.
That is why it is surprising to see Democrats not paying attention to parts of the state — including the southwestern Gulf Coast — headed into the Aug. 23 primaries and the November midterm elections.
On the primary front, Democrats should be having a more robust gubernatorial primary between U.S. Rep Charlie Crist (who served as governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican) and Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried.
Democrats could have used the primary as well as local races and issues to try to galvanize voters across the state in their efforts to unseat DeSantis.
Instead, it feels like Democrats are looking to squeeze every vote they can out urban strongholds and traditional constituencies.
Instead of deluging major media markets, such as Miami, Tampa and Orlando, with endless advertisements aimed at DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, Democrat challengers could look to energize voters throughout the state.
Democrats are licking their wounds from the past few election cycles. Having Senate challenger Val Demings or the winner of the Crist-Fried contest show up in some less likely places throughout the state could encourage local turnout and grassroots candidates.
Democrats struggled to find quality candidates in a number of local races this cycle.
Voters of all stripes notice when candidates, campaigns and office holders pay attention to their communities. They also pay plenty of attention to those who ignore them. Democrats ignore some Florida communities again at their electoral peril.
Republicans have sought to make some inroads with Hispanics, including in Florida, despite some hard-right stances on immigration that might turn off some potential supporters. Still, those efforts helped Trump widen his narrow Florida margin of victory in 2020.
The GOP hopes to garner more support from Hispanic voters in the midterms. We wish both parties and their consultants realize that Hispanics are not a monolith. Voters of Cuban origins are very different culturally, economically and politically than their Mexican, Puerto Rican, Dominican and South American cohorts.
Some of those Latino voters are supportive of small business, can be socially conservative on issues such as abortion but more liberal on other economic and social welfare issues. That combination does not fit with Democrats’ progressive social policies and the GOP’s tendency to focus on fiscal austerity when it comes to anti-poverty programs.
There is also a swath of prospective voters throughout Florida who are either not registered or choose not to vote in two-party races.
Even in 2020 when 77.2% of voters turned out, there were 22.8% of registered voters who didn’t cast a ballot. That translates into just under 3.5 million registered voters who declined to cast a ballot for Trump or Biden.
We know plenty of Americans — and Floridians — don’t buy into partisan politics, and overly politicized media landscape and toxic social media fights that accompany contemporary politics and discourse.
At some root level, those voters and others who don’t register are not buying into the two-party systems. They may have some wisdom.
Imagine the sea changes in turnout, policies and grassroots candidates if either party tapped into non-voters and their interests.
We won’t hold our breath from either side of the divide. But showing up in communities across the state would go a long way in energizing partisans and maybe even some new voters.
