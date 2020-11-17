It was a sad story with a happy ending.
The Sun reported last week on a baby raccoon that got caught up in a glue trap. Luckily, someone found it and rescued it. After much care and cleaning the animal is reported to be in good health now. It was lucky.
Reports of small animals getting caught in these traps — which are readily available at many retail outlets and are normally used to catch rodents or other pests — don't always turn out well. Chipmunks, butterflies, squirrels and birds can get caught in these traps. Their fate can include starvation and other gruesome outcomes such as having pieces of skin ripped off trying to escape and even stories of animals chewing their own legs off to get loose.
And glue traps aren't the only problem.
Callie Stahl, executive director of the Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda, said mesh material placed over plants can ensnarl snakes and other small animals. Rat poison, if not put where only rats can get it, is a big problem too.
And, of course, there are numerous cases of fish, pelicans and other creatures who hang around water getting caught up in fishing line and swallowing hooks that are left or lost by fishermen.
The PRWC takes in injured or orphaned wildlife and currently has about 100 animals that live there permanently — unable to be placed back in the wild. There are another 50 to 100 animals there all the time in rehab. The facility treated about 3,000 animals last year.
"We get hundreds of calls from people who have seen (animals in trouble) and try to tell them what to do if (are not able to get to them)," Stahl said.
The message is clear. Be careful with traps, fishing gear and anything that can harm a curious animal.
And, if you need more information you can check out peaceriverwildlife@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.