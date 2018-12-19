If anyone truly had sawdust in their veins, or smelled of wood, it was Jay Carlson.
His grandfather owned a wood supply company where Jay spent time, just enjoying the smell and the process. Carlson’s father was the builder who completed Fishermen’s Village and other iconic Charlotte County landmarks.
Jay Carlson built on their success and used his knowledge and charisma to forge not only a successful business — Carlson and so forth — but to earn a solid reputation that extended all the way to the governor’s mansion.
“When Jay Carlson was in the room, you knew it. People gravitated to him,” said Donna Barrett, executive officer of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association.
Carlson, Florida Home Builders Association president in 2009 and two-time president of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association, died unexpectedly Dec. 7 from complications following heart surgery. He had recently been named chairman of the FHBA by Gov. Rick Scott.
“Jay was very involved in the building industry,” said Barrett, who worked with Carlson for five years. “He was the nicest man. He would do anything for anybody and was always willing to share his wisdom.”
Greg Howard first met Carlson when he was asked to coach a Pop Warner football team.
“He asked me to coach a Mighty Mites team and our friendship just continued through the years,” Howard said. “He was a man’s man. If he shook your hand and said he would do something, he did it. You never needed a contract.
“I had known him for 25 years and we had a lot of good times,” Howard continued. “It was tough that there was not a chance to say goodbye.”
Carlson moved to Charlotte County in 1975 and graduated from Charlotte High School.
He became a third-generation builder and got so involved in the FHBA that he served on more than 40 different committees over the years. His special interest was in workers compensation.
He traveled the state to solicit and offer information to various local associations and never wavered in his confidence for the building industry, even in the 2008 recession. He took a hands-on approach to molding the Florida Building Code with an eye on public safety while trying to put aside unnecessary and costly regulations that hampered builders.
In 2016, Jay was inducted into the Florida Housing Hall of Fame for his work throughout the state and in Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
Carlson’s heart failed him on Dec. 7 but it was so huge there was room for everyone — most of all his wife and two sons but also builders, kids who played sports and even the victims of Hurricane Michael who he worked to help by trucking supplies to the Panhandle.
We should reserve a special place in our memory for someone who did to much for others and who never failed to finish a job honestly and to the best of his ability.
A Celebration of Life Gathering for family and friends is planned from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Port Charlotte Beach Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte.
